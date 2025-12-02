Spybee, the Colombian startup that ends delays and cost overruns in the construction sector, lands in Mexico

Spybee, a Colombian startup that uses artificial intelligence and drones to automate construction management, arrives in Mexico after consolidating with more than 200 projects in Colombia. Its platform promises to reduce delays and cost overruns that affect the construction sector in Latin America.

The company already has successful pilots in Mexico City, Guadalajara and Monterrey, and arrives with its version 3.0 to transform a sector that in both countries contributes between 7 and 8% of GDP but continues to lag behind in digitalization.

“Integrating artificial intelligence and computer vision to interpret thousands of terrain data is no longer futuristic, it is a reality with Spybee 3.0,” said Julián Rico, co-founder of Spybee.

A sector with delays and cost overruns

The construction industry in Colombia and Mexico faces serious structural problems. Large projects are usually delayed by up to 20% and register cost overruns of up to 80%, figures that put the competitiveness of the sector at risk.

The digital divide is alarming since only 14% of works in Colombia and 22% in Mexico use advanced digital technologies, while the international standard is 48%. This lack of technological adoption limits the growth of a sector that is an engine of employment in both economies.

«Spybee was designed with the user in mind. An intuitive platform that keeps the entire team aligned and eliminates manual procedures,” said Julián Lozano, co-founder.

Spybee and its technological solution

Spybee combines drones, 360° cameras, artificial intelligence and digital agents that function as virtual engineers in the field. Its platform monitors works in real time and detects problems automatically.

The system detects setbacks and automatically reschedules tasks. All visual and communication information is centralized in a single collaborative panel. In this way, it avoids cost overruns and allows the information captured to be actioned.

“We developed Spybee 3.0 because construction cannot continue losing time and money due to lack of visibility on site,” added Felipe Garzón, co-founder.

From Colombia to Mexico, one more step in its expansion

In Colombia, Spybee worked with clients such as Cusezar, Constructora Bolívar, Zona Franca de Bogotá, Constructora Capital and Transmilenio. Generating a growth of 0.7% in the first quarter of 2024.

After this success, the startup adapted its platform to the specific needs of the Mexican market and caused the sector to grow 2.7% in 2024, driven mainly by private construction.