Chile promotes a new generation of scaleups that conquer Latin America

Chile is experiencing a key moment in its entrepreneurial ecosystem; Several startups that managed to consolidate themselves in the local market already operate as scaleups, with a presence in different countries in the region. These companies have not only validated their business models, but are now seeking to grow sustainably in larger, more competitive markets.

The phenomenon reflects the maturity reached by the Chilean ecosystem, which went from generating startups focused on the domestic market to companies with regional ambitions. The expansion responds to the need to scale operations and take advantage of opportunities in economies with a greater volume of clients.

Leading sectors

Chilean scaleups stand out in areas such as fintech, retail, energy and business software. Companies that began offering local solutions today compete in markets such as Mexico and Brazil, where the demand for innovation is high and global competition forces them to differentiate themselves.

This jump is also explained by access to more robust investment rounds, which allow financing internationalization and consolidating teams in different countries. The combination of capital, talent and strategic vision has turned Chile into a hotbed for regional scaleups.

Regional expansion

Mexico, Colombia and Brazil have become the preferred destinations for Chilean scaleups. These markets offer greater size, diversity of clients and opportunities for alliances with corporations. The physical presence in these economies also strengthens the credibility of companies with international investors.

Expansion not only involves opening offices, but also adapting products and services to local needs. In this process, Chilean scaleups have demonstrated flexibility and learning capacity, key elements to compete in dynamic environments.

Impact on the ecosystem

The internationalization of Chilean scaleups marks a new chapter in the development of the country’s entrepreneurial ecosystem. The success of these companies inspires new generations of startups and reinforces investors’ confidence in Chile’s ability to generate regional business.

At the same time, this phenomenon positions Chile as a relevant actor within the Latin American innovation map. The consolidation of scaleups that cross borders is a sign that the country is no longer only creating startups, but companies capable of transforming industries throughout the region.