Aviva raises US$18 million in Series A to bring digital credit to Mexico

Aviva, the Mexican fintech founded in 2022 by Filiberto Castro, David Hernández, Amran Frey and Israel García, all former Konfío collaborators, closes a Series A of US$18 million led by Valor Capital Group. Additionally, the round, the largest in the company’s history, included participation from BID Labs, Caravela Capital, Endeavor Forward and its existing investors Wollef, Ignia, Krealo and Newtopia. With this, Aviva accumulates US$34 million in raised capital and, in addition, more than US$80 million in credit lines since it began operations.

Aviva’s proposal targets the more than 50 million Mexican adults with limited access to banking services, mainly informal sector workers in small and medium-sized cities outside large metropolitan areas. Currently, the company operates in more than 300 cities in 23 of the country’s 32 states. Likewise, more than 300,000 people have completed the process at their kiosks.

Credit in minutes from a physical kiosk

Aviva’s model combines physical infrastructure with cutting-edge technology. Specifically, it installs kiosks inside retail establishments, where customers request credits of between US$100 and US$1,000 through video calls with a bot. The platform’s AI models then analyze behavioral and identity signals to process applications in minutes, without the need for a formal credit history.

Currently, the company offers two products: a working capital loan for microbusinesses and a consumer loan integrated into the operation of associated retail stores. Thanks to this hybrid approach, which combines physical presence with a digital experience, Aviva has managed to reach segments where 100% digital solutions have not yet been able to penetrate.

A round that arrives at the best moment in the ecosystem

With the new resources, Aviva will seek to expand its network to up to 1,000 locations throughout Mexico. In addition, it will expand its portfolio of financial products and strengthen its technology teams. All this occurs in a favorable context. In fact, venture capital in Latin America grew 33% year-on-year during the first quarter of 2026, according to LAVCA. At the same time, the fintech sector starred in several of the largest rounds of the period.

In this scenario, Aviva consolidates itself, along with Ualá, Addi, Arq and Pomelo, as one of the most relevant bets in the regional fintech ecosystem so far this year. Furthermore, their model demonstrates that financial inclusion in emerging markets requires not only technology, but also a solid presence in the territory.