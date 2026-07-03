Lab4U becomes the first social impact purchase of a Latin American edtech

Lab4U, the Chilean educational technology startup founded in 2013 by biochemist Komal Dadlani and engineer Álvaro Peralta, is acquired by Britebound, an American nonprofit organization based in Boston dedicated to inspiring young people to discover their potential and build their professional path. The operation marks a historic milestone: it is the first social impact acquisition of a Latin American edtech startup.

Lab4U was born to solve a critical reality: 88% of schools in Latin America do not have science laboratories. Their solution was to convert the sensors of mobile phones and tablets, such as accelerometers, cameras, microphones and gyroscopes, into scientific laboratory instruments, allowing physics, chemistry and biology experiments to be carried out from any device. Today it offers more than 200 hands-on experiments and works with institutions such as Boeing, Pfizer, BHP, SQM, INACAP and the Andrés Bello University, among others.

An alliance built on shared values

The addition of Lab4U strengthens Britebound’s digital ecosystem, expanding opportunities for millions of students in the United States to explore STEM careers at a time when artificial intelligence is rapidly transforming the world of work. Komal Dadlani will continue to lead Lab4U as CEO within the new structure.

“I am convinced that together with Britebound we can increase our impact in STEM education because this new home shares the same values ​​and mission as Lab4U. I am sure that Britebound is the right platform to build the STEM education infrastructure in this era of AI agents,” said Komal Dadlani.

An impact validated by science

The Lab4U model not only has scope: it has evidence. An Inter-American Development Bank randomized controlled trial demonstrated significant improvements in students’ knowledge, self-perception, and interest in pursuing STEM careers after using the platform, scientific support that few edtech products can display.

With this acquisition, Britebound and Lab4U aim to create more opportunities for millions of students to develop skills such as curiosity, critical thinking and problem-solving, competencies that both organizations believe are more relevant than ever in an AI-driven world.