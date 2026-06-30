Bianca AI raises US$500,000 in pre-seed round to be the “brains” of mass consumption companies

Bianca AI, the Buenos Aires-based startup founded by Nicolás Casaux, Nicolás de Leon and Ramiro Godfrid, closes an oversubscribed pre-seed round of US$500,000 led by Magma Partners and Matterscale Ventures, with the participation of two angel investors from Kellogg, one of the most prestigious business schools in the world.

The company develops what Y Combinator calls a “company brain” for the mass consumption industry, a global market valued at US$2.3 trillion that is growing especially strongly in the United States and Latin America.

The problem that Bianca attacks is common in the sector: sales data is often dispersed between distributor systems, retail platforms and spreadsheets, which causes brands to make decisions with outdated information in an industry where the window of action is measured in weeks.

A data brain for weekly decisions

Bianca’s platform integrates internal sources, such as ERP systems, distributor and Nielsen data, along with external market signals. Based on that, its AI technology identifies business risks and opportunities before they appear in traditional reports, and delivers actionable insights to sales teams through web and mobile tools designed for field execution.

Currently, Bianca operates in four countries and works with some of the most relevant mass consumption companies in America, where her clients register on average a 14% increase in sales and an 8% improvement in point-of-sale activation.

“We created Bianca so that any consumer goods company, and not just those with thousands of data analysts, can operate with that level of intelligence,” said Nicolás Casaux, CEO and co-founder of the company.

An opportunity that investors did not miss

With this investment, Bianca will accelerate its expansion in the United States and Mexico, while continuing to strengthen its AI capabilities and develop new functionalities for its trading platform.

“Latin America is one of the fastest growing mass consumption markets in the world, and Bianca is strategically positioned to capture that opportunity,” said Pedro Pablo del Campo, Partner at Magma Partners.