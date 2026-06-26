Last week! Startups from Latin America can still apply to the largest entrepreneurship event in the region

The clock is ticking: there are only days left for startups, innovative SMEs and research and development projects from all over Latin America to apply for EtMday 2026, the largest entrepreneurship, innovation and investment event in the region. The meeting will take place on November 19, 20 and 21 at the Parque Bicentenario de Vitacura, Santiago de Chile and, in addition, the call closes this June 30.

In this context, the call seeks to bring together startups with growth and impact potential that want to access a high-value showcase in front of investors, large companies, mentors and key actors in the regional ecosystem. Likewise, those selected will not only showcase their solution, but will also be able to validate products live, generate leads, explore investment opportunities and build strategic alliances.

Who can apply?

The call is open to three types of projects: technology-based startups with high scaling potential, traditional businesses that are innovating to grow, and applied research or technological development projects.

In addition, the evaluation committee will prioritize proposals with clarity on the problem they solve, real validation, growth potential and a team with execution capabilities. On the other hand, places are not assigned in order of arrival, but according to the value proposition of each project.

In that sense, Daniel Daccarett, co-founder of Emprende Tu Mente, highlighted the scope of the initiative: “EtMday is not just a place to show a startup; it is a space where a conversation can be transformed into a client, an alliance, an investment or an opportunity that changes the course of a project.”

Numbers that speak for themselves

In fact, the 2025 edition confirmed the reach of this platform: it brought together 56,251 attendees, 785 entrepreneur stands, 348 startups, more than 650 large companies and generated 110,000 connections between participants. In addition, more than 80 VC/CVC funds, 40 LPs and 318 startups met in Impacta VC’s Impactaland investment hub, which gave rise to more than 300 investment meetings.

Likewise, nine out of ten attendees established new contacts; For their part, one in two identified possible alliances or sales opportunities and, finally, one in six accessed investment opportunities.

Finally, applications close on June 30 at stands.etmday.org.