Jumpstart Immigration adds a lawyer based in Chile to strengthen its immigration bridge with Latin America

Jumpstart Immigration, the immigration platform to the United States founded at the end of 2023 by Brazilians Fabiano Rocha and Mateus Nobre, adds Chandler Carney to its team, an American lawyer based in Chile with more than eight years of experience in employment-based immigration and international business law.

With this move, the company seeks to strengthen its presence in Latin America and expand its capacity to accompany founders and talent from the region seeking to establish themselves in the United States.

Carney is the founder and principal attorney of Carney Immigration Law Firm, graduated in Law from the Indiana University Robert H. McKinney School of Law and is a member of the board of the Global Pickleball Federation. His ties to Chile run deep: he also co-founded Pickleball UC by KONDOR, one of the leading pickleball clubs in Latin America.

A lawyer with roots in the region

“Chandler’s arrival strengthens our legal team and brings Jumpstart closer to Latin American founders and professionals who want to build in the United States,” said Nhu-Y Le, co-founder and Chief Legal Officer of Jumpstart. For his part, Carney stated that his objective is to bring the immigration process closer to those who build companies and careers across borders, with one foot in Latin America and the other in the United States.

Her arrival joins a team that already has Bianca Junqueira as CRO and co-founder, and that has been incorporating profiles with direct experience in the markets where the platform operates. From Chile, Carney will provide a close look at the Latin American entrepreneurial ecosystem at a time when the demand for founders seeking to access the US market continues to grow.

AI and legal review for a faster process

Jumpstart operates with a methodology trained on more than 1,250 real USCIS decisions, prepares petitions in three weeks and offers reimbursement plus coverage of government fees in the event of a denial. This proposal differentiates it both from traditional offices, which usually take between four and six months, and from purely digital solutions that operate without specialized supervision.

The platform mainly serves O-1A, EB-1A and EB-2 NIW visas, categories that do not require an external sponsor and are the most in demand by Latin American founders seeking to establish themselves in the United States independently.