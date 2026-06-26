Peigo and Félix join forces to bring remittances from the US to Ecuador directly via WhatsApp

Peigo, the digital financial platform of Banco Guayaquil, announced an alliance with Félix, the fintech founded in 2020 by the Mexican Bernardo García and the Venezuelan Manuel Godoy to facilitate the sending of remittances through WhatsApp. The integration allows Peigo users to generate a shipping request from the app, share a link via WhatsApp with their family member in the United States, and for them to complete the transfer 100% digitally through Félix. The announcement also marks Félix’s entry into the Ecuadorian market.

The process is designed around the actual communication habits of migrant families: most remittances begin with a conversation. With this alliance, Peigo and Félix seek to organize this process from the receiving side, reducing friction in an activity that moves billions of dollars a year in Ecuador.

A market with historical figures

The relevance of the alliance is better understood with numbers: in 2025, Ecuador received US$7.7 billion in remittances, its record figure since 1993, with a growth of 18.2% compared to the previous year. Of that total, US$6 billion, 77.8%, came from the United States, consolidating itself as the main origin of these flows. Remittances represented 5.9% of Ecuadorian GDP and were positioned as the country’s second source of foreign currency income, only after shrimp exports.

“At Banco Guayaquil we make the lives of millions of Ecuadorians easier by bringing them closer to simple and secure financial solutions. Starting this alliance from Peigo allows us to expand access to digital experiences for those who receive remittances from the United States, simplifying the process and reducing friction in a key activity for thousands of Ecuadorian households,” said Santiago Lasso, CEO of Peigo.

Félix lands in Ecuador with a conversational approach

For Félix, entering Ecuador is a new step in its regional expansion, after operating in Mexico, El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala. The company, which processed more than US$1 billion in remittances during 2024 and multiplied its revenue by 12 between 2023 and this year, is betting on an experience built on WhatsApp that turns a conversation into a transfer in seconds.

“Entering Ecuador together with Banco Guayaquil is a very important step for Félix. Remittances are a way of taking care of the family from a distance, and that is why we believe that the experience should be simple, clear and close to the channels that people already use every day,” said Claudia Garavini, vice president of strategy and business development at Félix.