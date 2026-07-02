Terraflos raises Pre-Serie A to scale its commitment to preventive longevity in Latin America

Terraflos, the biotech founded by Argentine businessman Facundo Garretón, closes a Pre-Series A round of US$3.5 million led by the funds Rainforest Capital, Swiss Pampa and Yaax Capital. With this operation, the company raised its accumulated investment to more than US$10 million, reached a valuation of US$85 million and consolidated its position as one of the most ambitious bets on consumer biotechnology in the Southern Cone.

The company has its headquarters in Uruguay, although about half of its staff works from Argentina. It is defined as a “Consumer Science Company” that combines biotechnology, artificial intelligence and development of products aimed at health, well-being and preventive longevity. To do this, it operates through three brands: Vitalis Navitas, focused on supplements; NutriCo, specialized in functional foods; and Aurelis, dedicated to skincare and cosmetics.

A founder with history in the entrepreneurial ecosystem

Facundo Garretón is not a newcomer to the world of entrepreneurship. The computer engineer from Tucumán co-founded InvertirOnline in 2000 and sold the platform to Banco Supervielle in 2018. In addition, he served as a national deputy for the PRO, a period during which he promoted the Entrepreneurs Law in Argentina. Later, he founded Terraflos in Uruguay and, in 2024, promoted its formal landing in Argentina through the acquisition of the Mar del Plata company Vitalis Navitas.

“We believe that the next great wave of longevity will be preventive, and that Latin America has a unique opportunity to lead from its biodiversity, its scientific talent and its entrepreneurial capacity,” said Facundo Garretón when announcing the round.

Regional expansion with focus on longevity

With the new resources, Terraflos will accelerate its regional expansion, strengthen its scientific platform and expand its ecosystem of brands and production capabilities. Furthermore, the company integrates the development of active ingredients, production and marketing into the same business model.

With this round, Terraflos seeks to gain the financial muscle necessary to become a new category of Latin American company that combines science, mass consumption brands and regional scale. At the same time, the company is committed to consolidating itself in the global longevity market, one of the segments with the greatest growth projection for the next decade.