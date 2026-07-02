Blanco Financiero closes US$5.2 million seed round with Krealo, the venture arm of Credicorp

Blanco Financiero, the Chilean digital factoring fintech founded in 2024 by Cristóbal Contreras, Diego Contreras and Andrés Hortal, closes a US$5.2 million seed round led by Krealo, the startup investment arm of the Credicorp group. Today the company has 66 employees, invoices US$8.4 million annually and moves more than US$33 billion in stock.

The operation began with a campaign on Broota, a crowdfunding platform, where 160 investors from the local ecosystem joined before the entry of the regional CVC. The company was later joined by Diego Contreras, co-founder of Xepelin, as CEO, to lead the platform’s transformation towards a native AI model.

Blanco operates under a simple premise: when an SME issues an invoice, an AI agent automatically reads it, runs the risk and price model, and sends a financing simulation via WhatsApp to the client, who can accept it or request adjustments without human intervention. Financing starts at US$200 with no maximum limit.

AI as a competitive advantage

What differentiates Blanco from traditional factoring is its technological architecture: the platform connects to the Internal Revenue Service (SII) with the SME’s credentials, automatically detects the issuance of invoices and executes the entire flow of enrollment, validation, risk, pricing and collection without manual intervention.

According to Diego Contreras, in Diario Financiero, the objective is to build the first AI-native digital bank for SMEs in Latin America, with a roadmap that includes leasing, installment loans, guarantee policies, cards and a checking account.

Krealo as regional strategic partner

For Blanco, the entry of Krealo is not just capital: it is a strategic alliance with the Credicorp ecosystem, the largest financial group in Peru with a presence throughout the region, which opens the natural doors for expansion to Peru and Colombia.

“We see this round as a strategic alliance to accelerate our expansion in Latin America. That they have trusted Blanco as a partner for that path fills us with gratitude, responsibility and more conviction than ever,” said Diego Contreras.

With the new resources, the company will seek to accelerate its growth in Chile while taking its first steps in new Latin American markets, relying on Credicorp’s network and regional presence to reduce entry barriers.