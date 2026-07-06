B Venture Capital closes its third fund of US$ 7 million to continue betting on B2B startups in Latam

B Venture Capital (BVC), the venture capital fund founded in 2016 by Alejandro Troll, Ana Prieto, Rahiza Chicaeme and Valentina Bojacá that began as Brazil Venture Capital and today operates as a regional platform, announced the closing of its third investment fund for US$7 million. The sign of confidence is clear: 30% of the capital came from investors who had already participated in their second fund.

With teams in São Paulo, Bogotá and Lima, BVC has built a portfolio of more than 45 startups through three funds, with a track record that includes a 50% exit rate in its first fund and six successful exits, mainly fintechs acquired via M&A.

Among the most notable bets in its portfolio are Contas Simples, a Brazilian B2B fintech that raised a Series B of US$45 million and is identified as a potential unicorn, and Mono, a Colombian fintech backed by YC and Tiger Global.

A thesis focused on AI and B2B models

Fund 3 clearly reflects the commitment of the moment: seven of the eight initial investments are AI-native startups or integrate artificial intelligence agents in specific verticals. The thesis is sector agnostic, although with special interest in fintech, SaaS, proptech, legaltech, logistics and healthtech, as long as the model is B2B.

“We are especially attracted to models that digitize low-digitized industries, where technological penetration is low and the opportunity for impact is enormous in Latam,” said Alejandro Troll, General Partner of BVC. The fund aims to complete a portfolio of between 20 and 22 startups, with a balanced strategy between Brazil and the rest of the region.

More than capital: a hands-on partner

BVC is defined as a fund active in supporting founders. Beyond the initial check of between US$150,000 and US$200,000, it works with the teams on go-to-market, scaling, business model and preparation for future rounds, in addition to providing access to its regional network of startups, co-investors and strategic allies.

Cases such as Hashi, an Argentine startup in the portfolio that multiplied its sales by 5x with clients such as PepsiCo and Hyundai, or Pantera, a Colombian fintech with active expansion in Mexico, illustrate the type of companies that BVC seeks to support.