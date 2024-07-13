Artificial intelligence requires a historical look

Artificial intelligence (AI) has proven to be a powerful tool for organizations, allowing them to make accurate diagnoses and predictions.

However, for AI to work effectively, it needs to be fed with high-quality data and knowledge. This is where proper knowledge management comes into play, similar to the famous Trojan horse, which can revolutionize organizations if handled correctly.

The Trojan War was a long-running conflict between the Greeks and the city of Troy. Despite their best efforts, the Greeks were unable to breach the city’s great walls. The situation changed when Odysseus came up with an ingenious strategy: he built a large wooden horse in which Greek soldiers would hide. The Trojans, believing it to be a surrender offering, allowed the horse into the city. That night, the hidden soldiers emerged and opened the gates of Troy to the Greek army, leading them to victory.

We unconsciously incorporate patterns from the dominant culture, which causes the naturalization of existing conditions. The effect is invisible, it is like the fish that does not realize that water exists because it is its natural environment. “That’s the way it is and that’s it.” Everyone believes that there is no alternative: even when they propose one. Churchill once said that “The further back you look, the further ahead you see, because history repeats itself”.

To reach its goal, the adaptive being explores what stage it is at. It never takes anything for granted. It knows that the cow was made sacred in India not because of religion, but because it gave milk. The fish is the last to realize that water exists. The one who gets used to his habit does not notice the change and loses his time to recover.

The same thing happens to man as to the fish with oxygen. It is invisible, he cannot see it, and he takes it for granted, since he always has it without effort. He only realizes its importance when he loses it.

The same goes for knowledge: without it, nothing can be done, but it is not noticed. Organizations are not aware of the knowledge they possess until they are faced with its absence, which can cause them to collapse.

Like the Trojan horse, Artificial Intelligence may seem like a simple tool, but it carries within it transformative potential. However, its effectiveness depends on the quality of the knowledge it is fed with. Organizations often have scattered and low-quality data, which makes it difficult to efficiently manage and achieve the results promised by AI.

To make the most of AI, organizations must implement a robust knowledge management model. This involves:

Building a map of critical knowledge: Capture and systematize the knowledge that resides in the brains of employees, strategic allies and other stakeholders.

Constantly update knowledge: Knowledge is dynamic and expires quickly, so it is essential to continuously incorporate it.

Capturing collective knowledge: Foster collaboration and connection between individuals to make the most of shared knowledge.

Adopting a “quantum mindset” in education can significantly transform the way we teach and learn. Principles of quantum physics, such as superposition and wave-particle duality, offer new perspectives for learning and teaching.

The Observer’s Gaze: The way teachers perceive their students can significantly influence their students’ self-perception and performance. Duality: Teaching and learning are interdependent processes that require time and specific conditions. Cosmological Constant: Like the expanding universe, both students and teachers are constantly evolving. Determinism vs. Uncertainty: The evolution of a student cannot be predicted with certainty; all possibilities are open and the role of the teacher is to accompany this process.

Artificial intelligence has the potential to revolutionize organizations and education. However, its success depends on proper knowledge management. By looking back and learning from history, we can better understand how to implement effective strategies to make the most of modern tools like AI. Adopting a quantum mindset in education will allow us to adapt to an ever-changing world, fostering more adaptable, creative, and effective learning.