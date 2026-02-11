Argentine proptech Lebane raises US$ 4 million to consolidate its expansion in Mexico

Lebane, an intelligent system for real estate development powered by artificial intelligence, closed a seed round for US$ 4 million co-led by Atlántico, a Brazilian fund focused on technology, and Zacua Ventures, a US fund specialized in construction.

Fen Ventures, ADN.vc, Kuiper VC and Galicia Ventures also participated in the round. The objective is to accelerate its expansion in Latin America, with a special focus on Mexico.

Little digitalized millionaire industry

Founded in 2023 by Bruno Lerer, Lucas Glustman, Diego Sarro, Matías Podrojsky and Diego Cabrosi, Lebane was born to digitize information and process flow in the real estate industry. With this investment, it will evolve towards financial products such as credit, payment monitoring and collection automation.

The founders detected that the majority of real estate developers in Latin America did not have access to centralized information in real time. They operated with multiple Excel and systems that did not consolidate, preventing them from making informed decisions.

According to data from Lebane, budgets in a project can deviate between 35% and 50%, and operational inefficiencies represent between 10% and 15% of the total business. Construction contributes about 6% of the regional GDP and moves more than US$ 700 billion a year, but it remains one of the least digitalized industries.

Native AI via WhatsApp

Lebane created an intelligent operating system that, through WhatsApp and using AI, assists teams from planning to financial control of works. The platform is AI Native: it was conceived directly integrated with tools such as OpenAI, Mistral or Claude.

Users can operate the system, make queries and receive recommendations through WhatsApp using natural language that is trained with each developer’s own data.

Accelerated scale and focus on Mexico

Lebane scaled 20x since its inception, going from 10 clients in March 2023 to over 100 in the first year. At the beginning of 2025, it began operations in Mexico with Roberto Esses as leader, who brings 15 years of experience in real estate and technology companies such as Inmuebles24 and Gympass.

The opportunity in Mexico is considerable, there are around 70,000 companies dedicated to construction, according to the Ministry of Economy. 90% of developers use Excel to operate multi-million dollar projects, and 95% have errors in formulas that can lead to extra payments or budget deviations.

Currently, Lebane has 45 collaborators, with a presence in Argentina and Mexico, and more than 300 clients (60 in Mexico), among which C-Urbano, Minimax, Urban Capital, Concoord, Briko and Constructora Fasa stand out.