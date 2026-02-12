Nu México will invest US$ 4.2 billion until 2030 prior to its start of operations as a bank

Nu México, a digital financial services platform, reinforces its long-term commitment to the country by detailing its strategic investment plan of US$ 4.2 billion through 2030. This substantial contribution from the holding company drives robust and continued growth, with the company recording the addition of nearly one million new clients per quarter.

The institution, which is already one of the five largest and the third in credit cards issued in Mexico, is in the final phase of preparation to begin operations as a bank in 2026, after the approval of the license in April 2025. The investment projection of US$ 4.2 billion for 2030 includes an estimated US$ 2.5 billion in strategic expenses between capex and opex in the next four years, in addition to the capital they already have in the country.

Financial inclusion as a pillar of growth

Nu México is transforming access to the financial system in the country. About 78% of its almost 14 million clients reside outside large cities, in regions where traditional banking infrastructure is limited or non-existent. The platform has been a crucial entry point into the formal financial system.

Almost 50% of clients obtained their first credit card with Nu, marking their initial entry into the formal financial system. The impact goes further; Among the 13 million customers, there are many people who have a digital product for the first time.

About 22% of Nu customers were cash-only transactions before joining the platform. The company is facilitating this transition towards digitalization for many Mexicans, becoming the spearhead in the country’s digitalization.

The recognition of Nu’s impact on financial inclusion was reiterated by the CNBV in the 2025 Annual Financial Inclusion Panorama, which attributed Nu a significant role in the increase in personal loans and deposit accounts.

Faster growth than Brazil

Nu México is approaching 14 million clients, representing 14% of the country’s adult population. The Mexican operation has stood out for a faster growth rate compared to Brazil in equivalent phases of business maturation.

Nu México’s ARPAC (Average Monthly Revenue per Active Client) reached US$ 12.5 in the third quarter of 2025, approaching Brazil’s ARPAC which registered US$ 13.5 in the same period. It is important to note that, in a stage similar to the current one in Mexico corresponding to the third quarter of 2019, Brazil’s ARPAC was US$6.7, which demonstrates the efficiency and rapid monetization of the Mexican operation.

This performance is complemented by a significant reduction in the cost of care (Cost to Serve), which decreased from US$ 3 in the third quarter of 2021 to US$ 1 in the third quarter of 2025, demonstrating substantial improvements in operational efficiency.

Banking license and new products

While Brazil had 15.6 million clients in the third quarter of 2019 with a population of 210 million, Mexico exceeds 13 million clients in a population of 130 million. In addition, the current deposits of the Mexican operation are triple what Brazil had in the third quarter of 2019.

The CEO points out that engagement is happening faster in Mexico, and business results too, presenting significant growth potential for Nu. The approval of the banking license seeks to begin operations by 2026. This transition will allow Nu to offer new products and services, such as payroll portability, and increase deposit limits.

Adaptation to the Mexican market

Customer-centricity remains a core value in Nu’s strategy. The CEO emphasizes the importance of listening to customers and adapting products to their specific needs for the local market.

Initiatives such as the expansion of the network of banking correspondents for deposits and withdrawals in more than 30,000 points, and the offer of monthly payments without interest, demonstrate Nu’s adaptation to the culture and demands of the Mexican market.

Nu México’s leadership maintains close contact with customers, inviting them to offices but also visiting the places where they are and where they spend. This approach allows us to understand reality from different perspectives, maintaining a close connection to understand needs and concerns on a daily basis and design products and services that satisfy them.

The investment strategy of US$ 4.2 billion until 2030 consolidates Nu’s long-term commitment to Mexico, betting on a market that has demonstrated better performance than Brazil in similar stages of maturation and that presents significant growth potential for the coming years.