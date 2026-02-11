Vuun facilitates sales for US$70 million in Colombia and announces expansion to 5 countries

Vuun, former Verticcal, a Colombian artificial intelligence platform that drives new housing commercial processes to begin its international expansion after a record 2025 in which it facilitated sales of more than US$70 million for the main construction companies in the Colombian market. The proptech announces its entry into Mexico, Peru, Panama, Ecuador and Bolivia as part of its short-term internationalization strategy.

Founded by Pablo Sánchez and Santiago Gallo, Vuun broke even and operates profitably after a year in which it consolidated its position as a leading provider of artificial intelligence for the real estate sector in Colombia. The company currently works with construction companies such as Capital, Bolívar, Coninsa, Arias Serna Saravia, Conconcreto (housing division), Grupo Accanto and Bienes & Bienes.

The rebrand marks a strategic turning point for proptech, which moves from its validation stage in the Colombian market to a regional growth phase, taking advantage of the traction achieved during 2025 and a proven business model that generated significant results for its clients.

Vuun: Expansion backed by results in Colombia

“In recent months, the use of artificial intelligence for the marketing and after-sales processes of construction companies has become a standard, especially among the largest firms in the country and the rest of the region. In that sense, we are consolidating ourselves as the most cost-efficient option and as the one that best interprets the purchasing dynamics of users,” explained Pablo Sánchez.

The success in Colombia is based on concrete figures: the platform currently processes 100,000 monthly conversations with potential buyers via WhatsApp or telephone, and has demonstrated the ability to increase sales by up to 70% in scenarios where traditional sales rooms had difficulties establishing contacts and making appointments.

These results have been decisive for Colombian construction companies to achieve the financial viability of their projects, validating a model that the company now seeks to replicate in five Latin American markets where it identifies similar dynamics of marketing new housing.

Target markets with high potential

Vuun’s internationalization strategy focuses on countries where the new housing sector faces challenges similar to those resolved in Colombia: the need for greater efficiency in converting leads, optimization of commercial teams and better understanding of the behavior of potential buyers.

Mexico, Peru, Panama, Ecuador and Bolivia represent markets with medium and large-sized construction companies that are incorporating technology into their business processes, creating an opportunity for Vuun to position itself as the regional standard in artificial intelligence applied to the marketing of new homes.

The platform differentiates its proposal by classifying into up to 28 categories the reasons why a sales process was not effective, allowing commercial and marketing teams to fine-tune their campaigns with a level of detail that most construction companies had not previously experienced.

The projected growth for 2026 contemplates not only the arrival in new markets, but also the strengthening of the operation in Colombia, where the company will continue to develop technological capabilities and deepen relationships with construction companies that seek to scale their sales through artificial intelligence specialized in the real estate sector.