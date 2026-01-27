Alfred closes Series A of US$15 million to strengthen cross-border payments infrastructure in Latin America

Alfred, a cross-border payments infrastructure platform, closed a US$15 million Series A round led by F-Prime Capital, with participation from Brevan Howard Digital and WhiteStar Capital. The company developed a solution to solve the complexity of moving money between Latin American countries through a unified integration that connects local financial systems and technology based on digital assets.

Founded by Diego Yánez and Matías Plano, Alfred operates as a B2B platform that integrates local banking rails, real-time payment systems and stablecoins into a single API. This architecture allows fintechs, financial institutions, marketplaces and multinationals to operate international payments in the region with greater speed, transparency and control, reducing friction and dependence on traditional intermediaries.

With operations in Mexico, Brazil, Colombia and Argentina, the company has processed nearly 4 million transactions and has impacted more than 2.5 million users. Alfred allows international settlements in minutes and operates with currencies such as MXN, BRL, COP, ARS and USD, facilitating the management of capital flows between multiple jurisdictions.

Alfred: Stablecoins as a settlement rail

The company uses stablecoins as a settlement rail, integrated with the traditional financial system, which allows the movement of value to be decoupled from the limitations of local banking systems, maintaining traceability and regulatory compliance.

“The future of payments will be built around blockchain-based stablecoins and rails. Alfred addresses a critical need by modernizing the global payments infrastructure in Latin America. The team is deeply focused on customer and regulatory compliance,” noted F-Prime Capital.

“This support allows us to deepen our infrastructure and accompany companies that need to operate cross-border payments on a regional scale,” said Diego Yánez, CEO and co-founder of Alfred.

Matías Plano, co-founder, explained the complexity of the model: “The challenge was not only technological, but also one of trust. Connecting traditional banking, real-time payments and blockchain requires respecting the rules of the financial system without slowing down innovation.”

From grant to Series A

A key precedent in the development of Alfred was the US$250,000 grant granted by the Stella Community Fund in 2021, which allowed it to build its first operational version and lay the foundations for its payment model based on digital assets.

The Series A resources will be used to strengthen its technological, regulatory and operational infrastructure in the region. In addition to its presence in Latin America, Alfred has developed strategic corridors such as Asia-Latin America, one of the fastest growing trade routes with a volume of more than US$600 billion annually, positioning itself as a relevant enabler for the evolution of cross-border payments in the region.