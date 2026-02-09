ADN.vc raises US$2 million in its Fund I and seeks expansion to US$4 million

ADN.vc, a Peruvian venture capital fund specialized in Fintech and Proptech startups in the pre-seed stage, announced that it has already subscribed the minimum size of its Fund I for US$2 million and continues to incorporate investors until completing US$4 million before April 2026, the deadline for the final closing of the vehicle.

The fund founded by Alberto Arrieta, Diego Alfageme and Nicolás Di Pace, three partners with complementary backgrounds in legal, VC, fintech and real estate. Arrieta leads Zeta, a legal and financial boutique specialized in venture capital; Alfageme co-founded Doktuz+ and La Mixadora; and Di Pace founded and led Culqi, a payments fintech acquired by Credicorp in 2019.

ADN.vc will invest in a diversified portfolio of approximately 24 startups in Latin America. To date, the fund has already invested in 8 companies including Kira (Mexico, cross-border payments), Lebané (Argentina, management for real estate developers) and Finnecto (Chile, expense management), and maintains a pipeline of more than 20 opportunities under active analysis.

Hands-on model with ex-operator founders

The investment fund operates with a model close to founders that combines direct support in strategy and execution with commercial and fundraising introductions. The partners provide specific expertise: Alberto in legal and VC, Diego in finance and growth, and Nicolás in product and tech, allowing specialized support according to the needs of each startup.

“In LATAM, talent is abundant; what is scarce is real support. Our focus is to be the partner that opens doors: clients, capital and expertise,” said the ADN.vc team. The fund invests with tickets between US$50 thousand and US$150 thousand, projecting to sustain a rate of close to 10 investments per year.

The investment thesis focuses on the Fintech + Proptech intersection, betting on financial technology that solves real estate problems and seeks to close structural gaps in housing, infrastructure and access to credit in the region.

Portfolio traction and regional recognition

Since the beginning of the investments, ADN.vc reports that the startups in the portfolio have increased their revenue by +65% versus their level at the time of investment (aggregate metric). In addition, several companies have continued to raise capital with follow-on rounds that validate the quality of the dealflow.

Kira announced a US$6.7 million Seed round in August 2025, while Finnecto closed a US$1.7 million Pre-Seed round in May-June of the same year. For its part, Lebané will announce this month the closing of its US$4 million Seed round, consolidating the fund’s ability to identify and support startups with the potential for scale.

In parallel, ADN.vc was recognized as “Best New VC” at the PropTech Latam Awards 2025, highlighting its positioning at the intersection of real estate technology and financial services.