Brazilian EdTech BeConfident raises US$15.8 million in Series A

BeConfident, a Brazilian startup that developed the largest AI platform for education in Latin America, raised approximately US$15.8 million in a Series A financing round led by Prosus Ventures. The new injection of capital will boost its expansion to the United States, Europe and Asia.

By the end of 2025, the company reached 3 million users and 160,000 paying students on WhatsApp and its application. It projects to quintuple its revenue by 2026, consolidating itself as a language learning platform powered by artificial intelligence with global reach.

Edtech is building the next generation of personal learning, where anyone can learn anything, at any time, through natural conversations with AI tutors. The company transforms education into a daily interaction rather than a scheduled activity.

More than $10 million in revenue without venture capital

Founded in 2023, BeConfident achieved remarkable growth without relying on venture capital during its initial phase. The company integrates learning into the tools that people already use to communicate, mainly WhatsApp in the Latin American market.

In less than two years, they reached 3 million users, $10 million in annual recurring revenue, and did it without spending venture capital. The CEO highlighted that this investment represents a decisive step to expand internationally and position BeConfident as a world leader in AI-based learning.

BeConfident Labs and the future of educational avatars

BeConfident recently launched BeConfident Labs, a research unit developing advanced AI models for personalized learning, in collaboration with researchers from institutions such as Stanford University.

The team believes avatars are the next version of AI in learning: conversational, adaptive tutors that scale personalization. The startup is building a marketplace that allows experts and creators to launch topic-specific AI avatars.

This model allows BeConfident to combine language learning with skills-based education using the same conversational and adaptive approach in new subjects, expanding its reach beyond English.

WhatsApp as a learning platform

BeConfident combines advanced AI with delivery where learning already happens. Founded in Brazil, where WhatsApp serves as the de facto operating system for daily communication, the company initially integrated learning directly into this platform.

The strategy transformed language practice into a high-frequency conversational experience. This foundation has since been expanded to BeConfident’s own application and other voice channels, maintaining the same real-time conversational learning model.

Offering a comprehensive educational product in messaging, voice and mobile environments is technically complex. BeConfident’s execution has become a competitive advantage against platforms that prioritize emerging AI tutoring tools and apps.

US$65 billion market

The global language learning market, both online and in-person, is estimated at US$65 billion, with demand concentrated in India, Latin America and Europe. These regions together represent almost 70% of the world’s English learners.

These are the same markets where Prosus Ventures operates large-scale consumer internet ecosystems and where BeConfident has clear international expansion plans.

At Prosus, AI is integrated as a core capability, with a future focus on agency systems and personal assistants that solve everyday needs at scale.

Technical team with 15 years working together

BeConfident was founded by a highly technical team that has worked together for over 15 years, with experience in robotics, computing and educational technology. Collectively, the founders bring more than a decade of experience developing and scaling educational technology platforms.

This cohesion of the founding team was one of the determining factors for Prosus Ventures when deciding on the investment. The ability to technically execute complex solutions while maintaining accelerated growth differentiates BeConfident from emerging competitors.

The company offers unlimited English practice through WhatsApp and its own app, with AI avatars available 24/7 for text, audio and video conversations, removing traditional barriers to language learning.