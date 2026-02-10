Avenia, a Brazilian cross-border payments fintech, raises US$17.3 million to expand in Latam and the US.

Avenia, a Brazilian fintech specialized in cross-border payment infrastructure and financial solutions based on stablecoins, announced the closing of a Series A financing round for US$17.3 million. The operation is completed after the company will project seven-fold growth in 2025 and will achieve positive cash flow.

The round included the participation of funds such as Quona, Big Bets, Headline, Fluent Ventures, Tomorrow Capital, Palm Drive Capital, Scale Up by Endeavor, Kazea, Pátria High Growth, Sequoia Scout Fund and Accel Scout Fund. Executives from global companies such as Revolut, Santander, HSBC, PagSeguro, Checkout.com, Coinbase and Conta Simples also participated.

With the resources, the fintech founded by Matheus Moura, Hector Fardin, Leandro Noel, Lucas Giorgio and Caio El Yanes, seeks to strengthen its operation in Brazil by launching new products, including performance solutions and cards, while accelerating its expansion to other Latin American countries and consolidating its presence in the United States.

“Brazil is our solid base, but we are already advancing in the expansion towards strategic markets in Latin America and taking more concrete steps in the United States, where we already have licenses to operate,” said Matheus Moura, CEO of Avenia.

Financial infrastructure as a service

Avenia positions itself as a regulated infrastructure that allows non-financial companies and institutions to launch financial products without the need to obtain their own licenses or develop technology from scratch. Its proposal is aimed at companies interested in operating with stable currencies in a structured manner and in accordance with regulations.

“Our platform solves a structural problem: companies want to offer financial products to monetize their customer base, but they do not want or cannot invest years and millions in licenses, regulatory compliance and infrastructure. Avenia offers all of that as a service,” Moura explained.

The fintech offers global accounts in Brazilian reals, US dollars and euros, as well as international payments with instant settlement through stablecoins. Its solutions operate under a white label model and also include the management of regulatory reports before the Central Bank and the Federal Public Treasury.

Regulatory opportunity in virtual assets

According to Leandro Noel, co-founder and COO of Avenia, the tightening of regulatory requirements for companies that operate with virtual assets is redefining the competitive landscape in Brazil. The minimum regulatory capital required by the Central Bank went from US$6 million to around US$4.8 million.

“This opens up a unique opportunity: many companies will not be able to meet this requirement, and Avenia is positioned to be the regulated partner that allows them to continue operating compliantly,” Noel concluded.