9 business leaders reveal how to sell anything

Sell ​​anything, to anyone. It is the teaching of these nine business champions who share their secrets

Nothing happens without a sale. Believe it or not, you are a salesperson, whether you convince your kids to do their homework, do their best for a job interview, or run a business.

We asked these sales ninjas and advisors at The Oracles how to become the best salesperson alive. This is what they said.

1. Kara Goldin*: “Be passionate about what you are selling”

I think the best sellers They have a real passion for what they are selling. It’s really up to you to harness and deliver authentic, persuasive storytelling that becomes second nature. If you can make an emotional connection with the buyer and take the time to learn who they are and what they want, an initial sale turns into a long-term customer.

At Hint, for example, I’m passionate about our mission to make it easy and enjoyable to live a healthier lifestyle.

Our water helps you fall in love with water: it tastes amazing and is flavored with fruit essence, and contains no sugar, dietary sweeteners or preservatives. It’s good for you and makes you feel good.

2. Dan Lok*: Sell with your ears, not your mouth.

The number 1 mistake salespeople make? They talk too much Don’t sell with your mouth, sell with your ears. It’s about listening, not talking. The less you talk, the more you earn. Ask questions to start a conversation that will help you discover your prospect’s needs. What are your motivations and pain points?

Many salespeople push things toward them, but a sales master doesn’t push, he gets the customer to pull.

They don’t sell. They make you want to buy. They discover the problem and present the solution, so the sale is a natural conclusion.

3. Katrina Ruth*: Focus on your mindset and beliefs

In my experience building a multi-seven figure business, success is 100% mindset and beliefs.

You need strategy too, but that goes on. Cultivate the belief that you can sell anything to anyone. Decide that you only sell with integrity, knowing that what you are selling is of great service and value. Then do the work to bring that belief to life.

Messaging is my main form of marketing. Your message should connect people to what they believe and what matters to them. When we hear something true from another person’s soul, we have an emotional response. So believe that you can sell anything to anyone, that you should, and that it’s the right thing to do. Then continue with the aligned action. It’s more effective and fun this way!

4. Andres Pira¨*: Practice affirmation and visualization

When I started in real estate sales, I wrote messages on my palms. When I drove to the office, I looked at the steering wheel and saw “BS,” which stands for “best seller.” Then he repeated to me: «I am the best seller in Thailand».

Think about all the things you do every day without conscious thought. Your mind is primarily a subconscious machine. Daily affirmations program your mind with the right thoughts and behaviors to achieve your goals. Create small cues to reaffirm those positive thoughts throughout the day.

It is also important to visualize your goals in vivid detail using clear mental images. Imagine your success in full color detail with people, things and places. Take advantage of that feeling. Over time, you will create your best reality.

5. Keri Shull*: Ask the right questions

Being an exceptional salesperson is about asking the right questions, followed by more right questions. It’s that simple. You should care about how your prospect feels about themselves and the world. Only then can you improve their lives with whatever you’re selling, and that’s what selling is all about.

6. Dottie Herman*: Be the seller you would buy from

The best salespeople are not born that way; They become big. They don’t just sell their products or services either; they sell themselves If someone doesn’t love and trust you, they won’t buy from you. I got a $7 million loan to buy my company with no money in the bank because others believed in me.

A great salesperson understands who they are selling to. You anticipate your customers’ needs and do whatever is necessary to satisfy them. It offers something of value, unpromising and over-delivering. Be the seller you would buy from: flexible, accommodating and resilient, but fair. Both buyer and seller should walk away feeling good about the transaction. If you handle a sale professionally and with integrity, you will make more than money; You will gain trust, friendship and future business.

7. Patch Baker*: Take advantage of the video

You don’t always have to negotiate a million-dollar contract in person, but you shouldn’t do it over the phone. My secret: video calls. I have closed deals worth over $1 million on Skype. When you can see the other person’s behavior, gestures, and facial expressions, you can be more open and clear than you could be on the phone.

I can see if they are taking notes, confused or distracted; If so, I will pause and make sure they are ready to continue. Video calling helps build a relationship when you can’t meet face to face.

You have to win friends and influence people quickly, but not force them. If I resonate with the person, great. But if I don’t feel comfortable with them on a video chat, I won’t work with them. Eye contact and clear communication is key. It’s so simple, but so effective.

8. Jeremy Harbour*: Building relationships

Focus on the motivation of the buyer is the key to sales. Invest in building a relationship with them, then find their itch and scratch it. I started selling watches for 99 cents at a market stall, then sold amusement machines for thousands, then telecommunications contracts for tens of thousands and small businesses for hundreds of thousands. I now sell companies for tens of millions, and the process and relationship are basically the same. The effort required to sell a company is not that different from selling a telecommunications contract.

9. Mark Bloom*: Create urgency and practice daily

To master any skill, you must practice it daily; so check your closing skills every chance you get. Learn how to legitimately convey or create a sense of urgency. The more urgency a buyer has, the more imperative it is that they close quickly.

When people believe they have time to act, they will almost always take it. Show them the downside of wasted time and that there is a limited supply. Educate them on the demand in the market. Let the buyer know that their reluctance to act may cost them the value they seek if others act first.

Now, go out, trust yourself and go out and sell whatever. To whoever.