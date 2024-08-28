30 Deep Tech and AI startups will compete at South Summit Korea

South Summit Korea has already selected the 30 startups that are finalists for its Startup Competition. The finalist projects come from 11 different countries and will compete to be crowned the best startup in the fields of Deep Tech and Artificial Intelligence.

The first edition of South Summit Korea will be held from September 25 to 27 in the Korean province of Gyeonggi.

The startups that have made it to the final phase of the competition have been chosen through a rigorous selection process from among more than 420 applications submitted and from 62 countries, which reaffirms the international nature of the event.

The countries with the most applications were South Korea, India, Spain, the United States, Israel, Singapore, Pakistan, Brazil, Indonesia, Nigeria, Turkey and the United Kingdom.

Of the 30 startups selected, South Korea is the most represented region, with 11 finalist startups, followed by Spain and India, with 4 each, and Germany, Israel and Singapore, with 2 finalists each. In addition, the United Arab Emirates, Switzerland, New Zealand, Peru and Portugal each contribute one startup.

A committee made up of leading investors and experts in Deep Tech and Artificial Intelligence has selected the finalists, taking into account aspects such as the startups’ level of innovation, their scalability, their growth potential, their ability to attract investment and the high capabilities of their staff.

The finalist entrepreneurs will have the opportunity to present their projects to leaders and key players in the fields of AI and Deep Tech, as well as corporations and investment funds. Entrepreneurs will also be able to connect with other startups and learn first-hand about the main trends in these industries.

