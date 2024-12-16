3 marketing lessons we can learn from Rolex

Discover the marketing principles that have allowed Rolex to achieve consistent growth and stand the tests of time.

It is no mere coincidence that Rolex is still as relevant today as it was when it was founded in 1905. When someone mentions the words “luxury watch”most people automatically conjure up an image of a Rolex.

Given this fact, you might think that large companies like Rolex would have little need to routinely come up with new marketing campaigns, but as customers age, demographics change and rival businesses emerge, Rolex has managed to maintain and grow its position. as a global luxury brand. by embracing the cutting edge of marketing while relying on three fundamental principles.

If you look at any Rolex promotional media, whether print or video, you will always find the same themes present in each advertisement. The brand is proud of its heritage and tradition, but more than that, the long-established Swiss company goes to great lengths to showcase the incredible craftsmanship and outstanding materials used to create each watch. When it comes to advertising, it skillfully presents each design element and allows the viewer to see everything from a variety of different angles.

Of course, not every business will have the pedigree or budget of a brand like Rolex, but when they stop to think about what makes their business strong and not just follow in the footsteps of their rivals, buyers will notice.

Being a luxury watch company, I wouldn’t expect them to partner with or sponsor a heavy metal festival or an X Games event, simply because that’s not their target market. Knowing exactly how to spend your money where stakeholders can see your brand is paramount to keeping your image exactly how you want it to be.

Rolex, for example, sponsors many sports stars and events in the world of tennis, horse riding, golf, motor sports, sailing, as well as underwater and mountain exploration and even film and art. These are all rich and prestigious interests and hobbies that fit the watch brand’s ethos of luxury and tradition. Your business may not have the same focus, so it’s paramount to choose and advertise to your target audience carefully, rather than shooting in the dark and hoping for the best.

The message is simple, effective and says a lot: «Each Rolex tells a story». The company backs this ethos with unwavering faith and often makes promotional videos with brand ambassadors to reinforce the message.

The idea that each model has a story to express is a beautiful idea. Of course, pre-owned watches have their own stories, but a possible stain here or there will not diminish the true quality of a beautifully made Rolex Sky-Dweller, Submariner or Daytona watch. After all, it supports the idea of ​​passing a watch to future generations:

“A Rolex is always appreciated, but it also transcends its material value and takes on personal meaning. “Whether an heirloom, a milestone of success or a gift, a Rolex watch often becomes an emotional symbol that brings exceptional moments to life.”

Any brand that stands behind a message and says it loud and clear is a brand that gets noticed. Whatever you have to say. However you say it, be clear, precise and sincere in what you are expressing. Even with slogans, consumers love honesty and companies that wear their hearts on their sleeves, but most importantly, they love when the company’s message is easy to understand.