11 business documentaries to watch on Netflix

If you have some free time but don’t feel like binging on the latest series or drama, here are our recommendations: Netflix has real business-related gems for you to learn or be inspired by.
‘Indie game: The Movie’ (2012)
With the takeoff of crowdfunding (the crowdfunding), many developers set out to create their own video games. ‘Indie Game: The Movie‘ tells the story of three of them: a journey through their perseverance and sacrifice to carry out their own work and succeed with it without letting it devour them.
‘Take your pills’ (2018)
The Adderall business in the United States, explained in this interesting sociological portrait of the country. Adderall is a pill composed of dextroamphetamine and amphetamine that is prescribed as a stimulant for people with ADHD (attention deficit hyperactivity disorder) and that in the United States is tremendously popular among college students, as well as people who work in technology or finance. In Europe it is illegal.
In an environment in which the entire society is, to a greater or lesser degree, distracted (“we live in the society of the minute”) and pressured to be better, Adderall is the perfect drug: if children are not as good as society demands, let’s not change society, let’s change them.
‘Somm’ (2012)
«Somm» follows a group of four men as they prepare for the master sommelier exam, a test with one of the lowest passing rates in the world.
Their obsession with preparing for the exam consumes them and the people closest to them. The film will inspire you to pursue your own ambitions, no matter how lofty they may seem.
‘Tony Robbins: I Am Not Your Guru’ (2016)
This documentary chronicles the first time Robbins, a performance coach and best-selling author, allowed anyone backstage to attend his annual six-day “Date with Destiny” seminar, where thousands come to have him transform their lives.
Viewers also get a glimpse into the life and psyche of Robbins himself and how he has amassed a following around the world.
‘Banking on Bitcoin’ (2016)
Explore the history of bitcoin since its creation in 2009, just after the financial crisis. Through a series of interviews, the film delves into the functioning of bitcoin and how it is disrupting the international economy.
(Dis)Honesty: The Truth About Lies
Duke University behavioral economist Dan Arielyexplores why people lie and the consequences of not telling the truth.
the movie alternates between a series of compelling interviews with people whose careers were destroyed through dishonesty and descriptions of behavioral experiments on the topic.
‘Hot Girls Wanted’ (2015)
Actress Rashida Jones produced this documentary about the lives of young women who work in pornography. Viewers learn about the difficult decisions women make and how they end up being financially independent, but working in a potentially exploitative industry.
‘The True Cost’ (2015)
So-called “fast fashion” has its roots in places like the garment factories of Cambodia and Bangladesh, where much of this film takes place. Viewers see the inhumane working conditions and learn about the lives of the people who live there, as well as hear the designers themselves defend themselves.
The documentary was funded on Kickstarter.
‘Codegirl’ (2015)
“Codegirl” tells the story of a 2015 contest for high school-aged girls around the world to develop their own apps. The film explores the lives of the participants and why learning to program is, for many, a salvation.
‘The Ivory Hunt’ (2016)
African elephants are on the brink of extinction. The filmmakers of «The ivory hunt» investigate ivory trafficking, both those behind it and the activists trying to put an end to it. The film explores how the Chinese economy has greatly contributed to the ivory trade, and what could be done about it.
‘I Am Bolt’ (2016)
What makes an Olympic champion tick? Find out in “I Am Bolt” (in Spain, available on Movistar) which tells the story of Usain Bolt, the fastest runner in history.
The voice-over of bolt It accompanies scenes of the athlete during grueling workouts, hanging out with his teammates, and alone, a human being like the rest of us.