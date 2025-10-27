11 business documentaries to watch on Netflix

If you have some free time but don’t feel like binging on the latest series or drama, here are our recommendations: Netflix has real business-related gems for you to learn or be inspired by.

‘Indie game: The Movie’ (2012)

With the takeoff of crowdfunding (the crowdfunding), many developers set out to create their own video games. ‘Indie Game: The Movie‘ tells the story of three of them: a journey through their perseverance and sacrifice to carry out their own work and succeed with it without letting it devour them.

‘Take your pills’ (2018)

The Adderall business in the United States, explained in this interesting sociological portrait of the country. Adderall is a pill composed of dextroamphetamine and amphetamine that is prescribed as a stimulant for people with ADHD (attention deficit hyperactivity disorder) and that in the United States is tremendously popular among college students, as well as people who work in technology or finance. In Europe it is illegal.

In an environment in which the entire society is, to a greater or lesser degree, distracted (“we live in the society of the minute”) and pressured to be better, Adderall is the perfect drug: if children are not as good as society demands, let’s not change society, let’s change them.

‘Somm’ (2012)

«Somm» follows a group of four men as they prepare for the master sommelier exam, a test with one of the lowest passing rates in the world.

Their obsession with preparing for the exam consumes them and the people closest to them. The film will inspire you to pursue your own ambitions, no matter how lofty they may seem.

‘Tony Robbins: I Am Not Your Guru’ (2016)

This documentary chronicles the first time Robbins, a performance coach and best-selling author, allowed anyone backstage to attend his annual six-day “Date with Destiny” seminar, where thousands come to have him transform their lives.

Viewers also get a glimpse into the life and psyche of Robbins himself and how he has amassed a following around the world.

‘Banking on Bitcoin’ (2016)

Explore the history of bitcoin since its creation in 2009, just after the financial crisis. Through a series of interviews, the film delves into the functioning of bitcoin and how it is disrupting the international economy.