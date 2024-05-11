10 excellent teamwork phrases

Teamwork is key for an organization to succeed and survive over time.

We share 10 inspiring phrases that can be useful to generate a cooperative environment in your startup.

1. “Talent wins games, but teamwork and intelligence win championships” Michael Jordan.

2. “I do what you can't, and you do what I can't. “Together we can do great things” Mother Teresa of Calcutta.

3. “There are three things I would tell a team to help them stay together: When something goes wrong: I did it. When something turns out more or less well: we did it. When something turns out really well: you did it.” Paul “Bear” Bryant.

4. “Individuals score goals, but teams win games” Zig Ziglar.

5. “Strengths are in our differences, not in our similarities” Stephen Covey

6. “There is no problem that we cannot solve together, and very few that we can solve by ourselves.” Lyndon Johnson

7. “Coming together is the beginning. Keeping together is progress. Working together is success.” Henry Ford.

8. “None of us are as good as all of us together.” Ray Kroc

9. “The five separate fingers are five independent units. Close them and the fist multiplies the force. “This is the organization.” James Cash Penney.

10. If you don't value your team, they won't value your clients. Richard Branson.

11. The strength of the team comes from each member. The strength of each member is the team. Phil Jackson.

12. When spiders weave together, they can bind a lion. Ethiopian proverb

13. Teamwork is the secret that makes ordinary people achieve unusual results. Ifeanyi Onuoha

Individually, we are a drop. Together, we are an ocean. Ryunosuke Satoro

No member of the crew is praised for the robust individuality of his oar. Ralph Waldo Emerson