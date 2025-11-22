Wolf entrepreneur or dog entrepreneur?

The fable of the wolf and the dog can be useful for those who need to decide whether they are going to wear the shirt of the entrepreneur or the employee.

In the fabric of life, light and darkness are needed; the night and the day; good and evil; the sun and the rain.

Entrepreneurs and employees are needed in the fabric of the economic life of a country. It is a difference that does not imply that one is better or more necessary than the other; nor does it mean that they are immutable conditions. We all know employees who became entrepreneurs and entrepreneurs who became employees. Furthermore, the business world is full of top employees who overcame their internal constraints and became entrepreneurs.

Strictly speaking from a professional perspective, the employee usually uses his reasoning more than his passion; You are more comfortable using your talents to move up and down the organization. It is common to hear them complain in private to their superiors and give their opinion about how they would do those things that they recognize that the company does wrong. The apparent security of salary is for some a safeguard but for others it is a chain that binds them.

Many entrepreneurs emerge from the ranks of companies. They also felt that the salary was a safe haven but they never gave up on their dreams and at some point in their work career they have the need to fight to make them come true. They reduce the quota of reason and enhance their passion; Doing what they like is their great pleasure and makes them feel fulfilled.

Employees and entrepreneurs are necessary; one would not exist without the other. Each of us can choose which side we want to be on. There is an old fable that can help you recognize yourself better

“In the immensity of the coldest and snowiest mountain, a very skinny and hungry wolf walks in search of shelter and food.

Almost on the slope he meets a fat, clean and well-groomed dog. The surprised wolf asks him:

– In what place are you hunting, to be so well fed and so clean and well perfumed?

– I take care of my boss’s house and he gives me the bones of his own table and a shelter to sleep in. So, without hunting, I always have a safe roof over my head and something to eat.

The wolf thought that taking care of the boss’s house in exchange for so much satisfaction was too tempting, and he said:

– How nice to be a dog and how much easier it would be to live under your boss’s roof and calmly satisfy myself with the food he has left over!…

As they walked, he saw the dog’s injured neck.

“Tell me, friend,” he said, “what is that mark on your neck?”

– It’s nothing – said the dog, with a bit of shame in his privacy – it’s just the mark of the chain.

– As? -The wolf is amazed – Does your boss have you tied up? – So the price of the food is the chain…?

– The thing is that I am too restless – replied the dog – they tie me up during the day so that I can sleep and keep watch when night comes.

– Well then – answered the wolf – you enjoy that food, because I would not want to be rich or powerful if I were not free.

The wolf returned happily running to the mountain, cold and hungry, but with the satisfaction of being able to choose his own destiny and with the conviction of being able to spend the winter and then enjoy the spring and hot summer of the mountain.

Happy week, happy endeavors, happy life to all.

Marcelo Berenstein

(email protected)