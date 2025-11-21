What is the future of Criminalistics in the era of Artificial Intelligence?

The incorporation of technological solutions in the work of criminalists will make the discipline evolve to have more precision in its investigation techniques.

The Criminology and Criminalistics degree is an attractive option for students with a vocation for justice, investigation and forensic analysis. However, with the advancement of technology, many wonder how this profession will evolve.

If this career catches your attention, you have surely wondered how the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) impacts this discipline. The first thing you have to know is that this career will have many advances, thanks to the use of new technologies.

Here we share some perspectives on how it will evolve and why it will continue to be valid in Peruvian society and around the world.

Throughout history, Criminalistics has been a very practical career, because it deals with evidence collection, fingerprint analysis, crime scene reconstruction, photography and laboratory work, etc.

However, in recent years, the advance of digitalization in all sectors has begun to drive the development of new technological solutions to improve research techniques.

Related to that, Artificial Intelligence could begin to be integrated into different stages of the forensic process, such as:

Automatic evidence processing : such as cross-referencing of data, images, videos or biometric data, which could be linked.

: such as cross-referencing of data, images, videos or biometric data, which could be linked. Advanced facial recognition which can be used to identify suspects or repeat offenders.

which can be used to identify suspects or repeat offenders. Algorithms that analyze crime patterns to support research, from an objective approach.

to support research, from an objective approach. Robust systems that classify and cross-reference information with national or global databases, to find possible connections.

This type of applied technology would support field work; It would also support and facilitate the work of researchers when interpreting data, making decisions and validating the results obtained.

To better understand how technological advances would impact the work of criminalists, let’s take a look at each of their areas:

forensic ballistics : AI can analyze trajectories and patterns more quickly and accurately.

: AI can analyze trajectories and patterns more quickly and accurately. Graphoscopy and documentoscopy : Algorithms can more easily detect alterations, forgeries or simulated signatures.

: Algorithms can more easily detect alterations, forgeries or simulated signatures. Crime scene reconstruction : AI tools can help simulate scenarios to visualize hypotheses, but also to interpret and study movements, positions and sequences.

: AI tools can help simulate scenarios to visualize hypotheses, but also to interpret and study movements, positions and sequences. Human identification techniques : through facial recognition techniques, DNA study and biometric analysis, to avoid errors.

: through facial recognition techniques, DNA study and biometric analysis, to avoid errors. Forensic Photography. AI offers tools that can improve image quality in low light or motion conditions; In addition, it can help recognize patterns in objects or places; It could also be used to organize large photo archives.

With the widespread application of AI, some people believe that this technology will replace many professions based on technical analysis, but the truth is that, as we saw, algorithms will only do the job more accurately and efficiently.

In addition, human analysis and judgment will continue to be required to:

The collection of evidence and the preservation of the crime scene is a human job, which must be done with the knowledge of the correct techniques and the necessary documentation.

Likewise, packaging, labeling and recording evidence are done through the use of the appropriate tools and process.

Although AI tools can analyze thousands of pieces of data in seconds, a human perspective is required to interpret contextual nuances in each case.

In the preparation of reports, trials and legal processes, it is the specialists who must explain, argue and validate the scientific procedures applied.

Algorithms may have biases or errors, which is why it is necessary for expert professionals to validate the veracity of the analyzes and, in any case, detect flaws.

For all of the above, the Criminology and Criminalistics degree will continue to have a human approach that is based on the academic plan of the degree and that in practice will be enriched with the advancement of technological tools.

In addition to the classic knowledge of the profession, modern criminalists will need new skills that are already being sought in Peru and in the world.

Digital skills:

Management of databases and automated platforms.

Basic knowledge about the use of Artificial Intelligence.

Openness to the management of specialized software.

Digital literacy to understand technological tools.

Analytical and ethical skills

Critical thinking.

Ability to identify inconsistencies in results provided by AI.

Logical and scientific reasoning.

Protect sensitive information.

Be governed by objectivity, to avoid biases in the interpretation of evidence.

In Peru, it is currently possible to study Criminology and Criminalistics in virtual mode, which offers professional advantages, such as:

Familiarize yourself with the use of technological platforms.

Be open in the use of technology to organize your activities and communicate.

Develop autonomy and critical thinking to make decisions.

Balance studies with a job or other responsibilities.

Have resilience and adaptability to the changes that arise.

All of this aligns with the profile that criminalists will need in the coming years.

Criminalistics is one of the professions that will evolve thanks to the use of AI-based tools, which will make it a more precise discipline in its work of investigating crimes and clarifying the facts.

Due to this, students who want to start this path can start by taking a bachelor’s degree to learn the theories and techniques that will be the bases of their professional development and that will little by little be enriched with new technologies.

That is to say, the Criminology of the future will combine traditional career training with a mindset open to innovation and digital skills to easily incorporate solutions that make field work easier.