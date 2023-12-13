What is CBD? Origin, presentations and how to use it safely

It is one of the cannabinoids that does not cause addiction and offers well-being benefits.

It is very likely that you have heard about CBD and its benefits for people’s well-being. However, it is common that information about this substance is also surrounded by beliefs. So if you have questions about what it is, where it comes from and how you can safely incorporate it into your lifeYou are in the right place.

In this article we will review what this substance is, where you can get CBD drops, its price, what presentations are available, what applications it has and how you can take advantage of its benefits optimally.

CBD, or cannabidiol, is one of the chemical compounds present in the cannabis sativa plant. However, unlike THC (tetrahydrocannabinol), which is another cannabinoid substance, CBD does not cause psychoactive effects. For this reason, it has earned the reputation of being a component that offers various health benefits.

The history of CBD has its origins in the uses that the cannabis plant has had for thousands of years, which is known to have had medicinal and religious applications in ancient cultures such as Greek, Arab and Chinese.

CBD is mainly extracted from two varieties of the plant: Cannabis sativa and Cannabis indica. Although both varieties contain cannabidiol, ratio to THC can vary significantly. To obtain CBD for medicinal purposes, the hemp variety is preferred, which has low levels of THC.

Cannabinoid substances have been the subject of various modern scientific studies to understand the effects they have on the body, both when consumed in isolation and together. Hence, the benefits of CBD have been discovered to obtain anti-inflammatory, analgesic, anxiolytic and neuroprotective properties.

Currently, it is used in medical treatments to counteract seizures, in certain health conditions and, therapeutically, which we will explain later, to control some symptoms or disorders of the nervous systemas:

Sleep problems

Anxiety and stress

Depression

Concentration and focus

Pain and inflammation

After various investigations and through laboratory techniques such as extraction with carbon dioxide, ethanol or maceration with vegetable oils, it is possible obtain this chemical in pure form or with some terpeneswhich give it flavor and aroma, according to the method used and the objective sought.

That is why it is currently possible to find various presentations of CBD:

CBD drops: They are one of the most popular and versatile ways to consume this compound. They are available in variable concentrations which allows you to adjust the dose according to your needs and, since they are for sublingual use, they allow you to achieve a quick effect.

They are one of the most popular and versatile ways to consume this compound. They are available in which allows you to adjust the dose according to your needs and, since they are for sublingual use, they allow you to achieve a quick effect. CBD capsules and pills: CBD capsules offer a convenient way to incorporate this compound into your daily routine. Each capsule contains a pre-measured dose , making it easy to track your daily intake. This is especially useful if you prefer a discreet, easy-to-dose option.

CBD capsules offer a convenient way to incorporate this compound into your daily routine. Each capsule , making it easy to track your daily intake. This is especially useful if you prefer a discreet, easy-to-dose option. Gummies and sweets: For those looking for a tasty way to enjoy the benefits of CBD, gummies and popsicles are a delicious option. In addition to their pleasant taste, they offer a practical way to control the dosage.

For those looking for a tasty way to enjoy the benefits of CBD, gummies and popsicles are a delicious option. In addition to their pleasant taste, they offer a practical way to control the dosage. Creams and balms with CBD: Topical CBD products are designed for direct application to the skin. These creams and ointments are ideal for addressing specific problems, such as muscle pain or localized inflammation.

Topical CBD products are designed for direct application to the skin. These creams and ointments are ideal for addressing specific problems, such as muscle pain or localized inflammation. Foods with CBD: such as honey, peanut butter, protein powder, agave syrup and even treats to counteract anxiety in pets.

such as honey, peanut butter, protein powder, agave syrup and even treats to counteract anxiety in pets. Vaporizers that allow you to inhale CBD vapor in pure form and achieve quick effects to relieve anxiety, stress or pain.

Different presentations, the degree of concentration and the type of product in question, are factors that determine the price of CBD. At Briah, a store focused on well-being through this type of products, it is possible to get CBD drops from 400 Mexican pesos.

Regardless of what you want to use it for, here are some tips on how you can incorporate it into your life.

Although CBD is considered safe for most people, it is advisable to speak with your doctor, especially if you are undergoing medical treatment. A health professional can guide you in a personalized way.

It is advisable to start with low doses and adjust them when necessary. This allows you to evaluate how your body responds and find the optimal amount for your individual needs.

Make sure you purchase your products from formal retailers, that use high-quality CBD extracts and perform third-party testing to ensure purity and potency.

Identify what goal you are looking for: stress relief, help with better sleep, or support for pain management? Knowing this will help you adjust your dose and choose the appropriate presentation.

Each person is unique, and response to CBD can vary, so it’s important to pay attention to how your body feels and adjust your dosage accordingly.

Now that you’re familiar with CBD, its forms, and how to use it safely, let’s explore some of the benefits it has been shown to have:

Pain relief: It has shown promising analgesic effects, making it a popular choice for those seeking relief of chronic or acute pain .

It has shown promising analgesic effects, making it a popular choice for those seeking . Stress and anxiety reduction: Numerous studies suggest that CBD may have anxiolytic and antidepressant properties, making it a potential ally in the management of emotional problems to improve concentration.

Numerous studies suggest that CBD may have anxiolytic and antidepressant properties, making it a potential ally in the management of emotional problems to improve concentration. Sleep improvement: For those who struggle with insomnia, CBD may offer a natural solution to improve sleep quality without the side effects of some traditional medications.

For those who struggle with insomnia, CBD may offer a natural solution to improve sleep quality without the side effects of some traditional medications. Anti-inflammatory properties: Because it has been proven that it helps regulate the immune response in the body, which activates inflammation as a protective reaction of the body.

In short, CBD offers a world of possibilities to improve your well-being naturally. From drops and capsules to creams and gummies, there is a CBD presentation for every preference. By incorporating it into your daily routine in an informed and safe way, you can experience its benefits and take a step towards a more balanced life.

Remember, the key is the quality of the product, proper dosage, and observing how your body responds. It is always advisable consult with a health professional before starting any new supplement regimen.