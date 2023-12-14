The Pitch Deck is dead. Long live the executive summary.

The big picture: Founders are experimenting with new ways to capture investors’ attention and articulate the value of their companies.

Argyle, a financial services company, abandoned the idea of ​​a traditional pitch deck after its seed funding round in favor of an investment memorandum hosted on Notion.

Other founders have hosted their data rooms and accompanying information for a round on Notion, offering investors granularity into the nuances and value of their company.

It doesn’t seem like investors are objecting: A live document allows investors to drill down into the areas they need and founders can provide real-time updates as the company progresses. A victory for founders and investors.

It’s true: according to a DocSend study, investors spend less and less time examining each pitch deck. And founders have to be more creative in their presentations.

Remember: Investors do not use a pitch deck. Communicates value and provides analysis through an investment note.

At a macroeconomic level: While we don’t think the pitch deck is completely dead, founders need to think about the ways they approach investors.

Try to develop an executive summary of your business. Notion is just a tool, but it’s a great way to create an executive summary or investment memo

An executive summary can be presented as a two-page PowerPoint or as a document. As with any presentation, focus on the team, the company, the product, the market, the customers, the revenue model, the competition, and the development or traction phase of the company.