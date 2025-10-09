TRAINING DAY 2025 presented: “Moonshot”, to promote businesses in Central America.

Last Thursday, September 4, Guatemala City was the epicenter of a day that marked a new milestone for the region’s business ecosystem: Training Day 2025 celebrated its 13th edition with an unprecedented display of ideas, leadership and innovation.

Under the motto “Moonshot,” the event brought together more than 2,500 leaders, entrepreneurs and visionaries, challenging them to think big, act boldly and project themselves into exponential futures. With an agenda carefully designed to foster strategic connections and high-impact learning, Training Day reaffirmed its position as the most relevant platform for business expansion in Central America.

The meeting was attended by national and international figures, including Arturo Castro, Guatemalan actor with projection in Hollywood; Matías Loyato, go-to-market expert and former director of Rappi; Nabil Malouli, Global Vice President of E-commerce at DHL; and Alberto Bosquet, business resilience coach. Along with them, more than 60 allied brands joined the event as key drivers of economic development in the region.

Held at the iconic Westin Camino Real Hotel, Training Day 2025 offered a comprehensive experience: keynote conferences, specialized panels, brand activations and B2B networking spaces, which allowed the emergence of new alliances and investment opportunities.

With a history of more than a decade, Training Day has not only evolved as an event, but has actively contributed to shaping the Central American business ecosystem. In its 2025 edition, it made it clear that the future of business in the region is not only built with ambition, but with vision, collaboration and purpose.