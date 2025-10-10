Chilean startup creates the first “super analyst” with AI that turns weeks of analysis into minutes

Datawalt, a Chilean startup, drives decision-making with intelligent agents that transform data into competitive advantages. Its “super analyst” solution with artificial intelligence is already operating, positioning itself as a key ally for competitiveness and organizational efficiency.

Unlike traditional Business Intelligence tools that require manual navigation of dashboards, or generic AI agents that only answer basic questions, a “super analyst” acts as an expert virtual analyst.

Datawalt and its comprehensive analysis automation

The tool automates readings of financial, commercial and operational reports, detects anomalies and opportunities, and provides clear explanations as well as concrete recommendations in natural and easy language.

CEO and founder Lucas Waltemath said: “With these Agents, made with data engineering, companies themselves can train their ideal ‘super analyst’ with AI. Our work goes deep into the data layers so that, first, this tool ‘does not blow your mind’ and executes in detail everything the client needs.”

Impact on multiple sectors

Sectors such as retail, banking, manufacturing, health and logistics are experiencing the impact of this tool, which facilitates access to advanced analytics and turns data into a strategic resource available to the entire organization.

Customization with Waltibot

The key to success lies in the customization of Waltibot, Datawalt’s own platform. “Super analysts” train with the specific data sources and business rules of each company, adapting to their language and processes.

They learn from continuous interaction with users, constantly improving themselves under strict security, governance and data encryption protocols, guaranteeing confidentiality and compliance with international standards.

Democratization of data analysis

Waltemath stated: “What previously took weeks of manual work today happens in minutes, with full traceability and in clear language for all levels of the organization. The ‘super analyst’ democratizes advanced analytics, allowing each area to converse with data and make decisions without depending on specialists.”

Looking ahead to the coming years, technology plans to evolve towards autonomous business co-pilots, capable of monitoring critical indicators, anticipating risks and automating responses, expanding capabilities towards simulations, predictive analysis and comprehensive management in multiple areas.