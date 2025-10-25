This is the best time of year to retire, experts reveal why

Retirement. That magical land where alarm clocks go to die, but choosing when to enter is more of an Olympic sport than a lazy stroll. Whether you’re counting the days to freedom or eyeing the cliff of change with a nervous twitch, selecting the precise date for your departure from working life is not a mere formality. Experts agree: timing can give your pension a healthy boost and shrink your tax bill—if you play your cards right.

The Crucial Rules: How Your Last Year Really Works

It’s not just about marking any day on the calendar. The rules for your final working year are different, and—surprise—they aren’t particularly flexible. Only civil quarters (that is, proper trimesters of the calendar year) count towards your pension for your last year. Here’s how it breaks down:

Work from January to the end of March? You clock up one quarter.

Stay through June? That’s two quarters.

Through September? Make it three.

And hang on until the end of December? Congratulations, all four quarters validated!

Compare this to earlier years, when you could validate a quarter simply by earning the equivalent of 150 times the hourly minimum wage—even if you did so in just one month. In these years, you might be able, in theory, to snag four quarters with only four months’ work. But the last year? No such luck; it’s strictly by civil quarters.

Just One Month Can Make a Big Difference

This quirk in the rules means that sometimes, working only one extra month is seriously worth it. Let’s say you could take your retirement from August 28, but opt for September 1. You might expect to have three quarters validated. In reality? Only two count: January–March, and April–June. Your hard work in July and August has all the impact of a chocolate teapot—none at all. But if you slog away to the end of September and wait until October 1 to retire, voilà! One more quarter bagged, which could deliver a permanent 1.25% raise on your pension or, depending on your case, help you dodge a hefty penalty.

And remember: to enjoy the magic of a pension bonus (that tasty ‘surcote’), you need at least one extra quarter beyond the full-rate requirement for your birth year. If you come up short but still retire at legal age, your pension shrinks: 1.25% less for every missing quarter. Moral of the story? Sometimes patience isn’t just a virtue—it pays.

The Silent Power of Your Final Salaries, and a Tax Trap to Dodge

Here’s another twist: While quarterly rules get fussy in your last year, your last earned salaries aren’t always considered in your pension calculation at all. In theory, your pension is based on the average annual salary across your best 25 years. Yet if your final year was one of your financial highs, it might not be counted—unless you work the entire calendar year and retire on January 1 of the year after.

For example, if you’re eligible for full-rate retirement from July 1, 2024, taking the plunge on January 1, 2025, lets your 2024 earnings count towards your average—potentially lifting your pension (and those Champagne dreams) higher. You also snag two more quarters, possibly getting a total pension boost of 2.5% for those who like their raises served in double.

But what if you can’t wait to leave at year’s end? Mind the tax pothole! Retiring December 1, you’ll receive not only your last salary in November but also your full end-of-contract compensation, unused holiday payouts, and the famed retirement bonus. All of this swells your income for that year (and, gulp, your taxes). You could even jump into a higher tax bracket!

One way to beat this fiscal ambush? Delay your retirement to early the following year—say, February 1. This way, your full payout lands at the end of January, with a lower thirteenth-month bonus, and, crucially, most of your income for the tax year now features your (lower) pension, not your salary. Overall, your income drops by about 25% when you retire, so your tax rate falls too. That’s not just a smaller tax bill—it’s a smarter start to retired life.

Your Retirement Date: It’s All Up to You—But Choose Wisely

With all these factors, are you rethinking your planned retirement date yet? Ultimately, the choice is yours. Once you reach the legal age for your birth year, you control when you step away—immediately, months later, even years on. It’s up to you to start the paperwork and make your formal request.

If you’ve already locked in your date but start losing sleep over these numbers, don’t worry! As long as your file isn’t closed, you can still change your mind. Get in touch with your advisor—by phone, online, or popping into your retirement center. And a tip for indecisive types: you have two months after receiving your first pension payment to request a cancellation.

In short? Picking the right moment to retire isn’t just about following your heart or escaping your boss (as tempting as that is). By paying close attention to civil quarters, earnings rules, and tax implications, you can add a little more comfort—and cash—to your golden years. The best time? It’s the one that rewards your patience and lets you retire both smart and smiling.