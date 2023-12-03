The best movies to start

Would you like to learn from the successes and failures of other entrepreneurs? Do you want to be inspired by real or fictional stories of people who dared to pursue their dreams? Are you looking for a way to entertain and motivate yourself at the same time? So, we recommend that you watch these films to undertake that will make you reflect, get excited and have fun.

We selected ten films that address different aspects of entrepreneurship, from innovation and creativity, to ethics and leadership. Some are based on real events, others are pure fiction, but they all have something in common: they will show you the human side of business and give you valuable lessons for your project.

These are the movies that every entrepreneur should see:

This film is based on the true story of Chris Gardner, a single father who struggles to escape poverty and give his son a better future. After losing his job, his house, and his wife, he decides to take a shot at becoming a stockbroker, even though he has to go through tough unpaid training to do so. It is a film that will teach you the value of perseverance, resilience and love.

This film tells the life of Jordan Belfort, an ambitious and charismatic stockbroker who creates a financial empire based on fraud and corruption. Throughout the film, you will see how Belfort goes from a rookie to a tycoon, and how his greed and addiction to money and power lead to his downfall. It is a film that will show you the risks of losing ethics and morals in business, and the consequences of not knowing when to stop.

This film is a satire on the tobacco industry and the role of lobbyists who defend its interests. The protagonist is Nick Naylor, a skilled and cynical spokesman for a cigarette manufacturers’ association, who confronts anti-smoking activists, politicians and the media. It is a film that will make you laugh and think about the art of persuasion, manipulation and communication.

This film is based on the true story of Billy Beane, the general manager of a baseball team that has a very limited budget to compete with the big clubs. To overcome this disadvantage, Beane decides to apply an innovative statistical method to select players, based on data analysis and not intuition. It is a film that will inspire you to break with established paradigms and look for new ways of doing things when undertaking

This film tells the life of Howard Hughes, a visionary businessman, engineer, film producer and director, and airline pilot. Hughes was a pioneer in the development of the aviation and film industries, but also suffered from obsessive-compulsive disorder and a germaphobia, which led him to isolate himself from the world. It is a film that will show you the dark side of genius and creativity, and the importance of taking care of your mental health.

This documentary chronicles the failure of the Fyre Festival, a musical event that promised to be a luxury experience on a paradise island, but which turned out to be a disaster. The documentary reveals how the festival’s founder, Billy McFarland, deceived investors, artists, suppliers and attendees with a marketing campaign based on influencers and social networks. It is a documentary that will alert you to the dangers of selling smoke when starting a business and of not meeting the expectations of your clients.

This film tells the life of Gabrielle Chanel, better known as Coco, the famous fashion designer who revolutionized women’s wardrobe. The film shows how Coco went from being a humble seamstress to a successful businesswoman, thanks to her talent, her personality and her vision. It is a film that will teach you the value of authenticity, originality and passion.

This film tells the story of Carl Casper, a chef who quits his job at a prestigious restaurant after getting a bad review and a confrontation with the owner. Determined to regain his creativity and his happiness, Casper embarks on the adventure of starting a food truck, along with his ex-wife, his friend, and his son. It is a film that will encourage you to follow your vocation, to reinvent yourself and enjoy what you do.

This biographical film tells the story of Steve Jobs, the co-founder of Apple. The film explores his childhood, his education, his professional career and his achievements.

Some crucial insights the film offers: What Steve Jobs lacked in skills, he made up for in vision. He was not a computer programmer, a salesman or an engineer, but without him, Apple would not exist. He didn’t care to like them, and he didn’t let himself be bogged down by outmoded paradigms. He had a vision of affordable computing for everyone, and he let nothing stand in the way of achieving that goal.

This film tells the story of Ray Kroc, the man who turned McDonald’s into one of the most successful restaurant chains in the world. Kroc was a visionary entrepreneur who knew how to take advantage of a unique opportunity to create an empire. The ideal for all those looking to undertake

These are just some of the films for entrepreneurs that you can find on any of the platforms. We invite you to see them and draw your own conclusions and learnings. And if you know other films that have inspired you as an entrepreneur, do not hesitate to share them with us. May you enjoy them!