Moving truck or portable container rental: which is best?

When you want to move to a new location, there are two main options for moving items and they are renting a moving truck and portable containers.

But what is the best option? If you are looking for ideas to help you know which is best, then take a look at the information shared by the best moving container companies associated with Moving Feedback.

Less hassle: If you want a more convenient moving option then getting PODS or moving containers for rent is great. Moving containers eliminate the hassle of loading all items onto moving trucks and then driving them to a new home

Great flexibility: Using PODS (Portable On-Demand Storage Containers) during a move allows you more flexibility as you can load and unload items from the storage containers at your convenience. With this method, you can keep the containers on your property for as long as you want and pay rent for as many days as you need.

No space problems: Normally, when people move to another place, they find themselves short on space, but using PODS, you will never be short of space. You can store all your belongings in these containers and move them as is.

A great option for both short and long distance moves: It doesn’t matter whether it is a short or long move, in both cases, getting moving containers for rent is a more convenient and suitable option.

You don’t need to drive a large vehicle: Of course, not all of us are very familiar with large vehicles, so driving the moving truck to its destination is a big hassle. It is also quite risky to do so. Furthermore, there is no need to worry about any type of breakdown during the journey. It’s a great relief.

No refueling problems: In truck rental, you need to refuel the truck to reach your new home or destination, but in this case, there are no such problems. You will also be charged for the fuel you use during the rental period. To avoid additional costs, you must refill the fuel tank according to the contract.

Pack and load items at your convenience: You no longer have to worry that you only have 2 hours to pack all the belongings because now you will have enough time to do so. Professional movers will leave the containers at your property for as long as you want, and then you can pack and load the items on your schedule. You don’t have to do anything in an instant, so there is less chance of it breaking and you can complete the job with ease.

Work at your pace: If you are working and want to do things at your own pace according to your schedule, then again it is a great option. You can load the items at any time of the afternoon or evening whenever you want.

Now that you have seen many advantages of portable containers, it is time to learn why you should choose the truck rental option. Check in which cases truck rental is a good option:

Cheaper: The truck rental option is usually cheaper than portable containers. Although each move is unique, therefore the cost will also be different for each move. On average, for one type of move, if you need to pay $200 to $300 for PODS, you only need to spend $60 to $100 if you choose the truck rental option.

Taking this difference into account, you can decide which is the best option for you. If you are flexible with your budget then PODS are a great option, otherwise you should consider renting a truck.

Can move large vehicles: You can transport bicycles and motorcycles in PODS while you cannot move large vehicles in these. Therefore, if you need to transport a large vehicle like your car, you should go for this option. Car towing options are usually present in truck rentals.

Ease of parking compared to PODS: PODS can be very difficult to park, while the truck can legally park anywhere and whenever you want. Large containers can be difficult to park, especially if you live in an urban area.

Multiple truck sizes: You can choose any size of truck according to your needs and you only have to pay for it. While in containers, different sizes are also available.

Now you can be very clear about which option is good for you by knowing both options well. Both have their advantages and disadvantages of their own. Now it completely depends on your needs and requirements which option you choose for yourself.

We hope this guide helps you make an informed decision regarding your move.