Takenos raises US$5 million and expands its Argentine digital wallet to Peru

Takenos, an Argentine digital wallet focused on cross-border payments, began operations in Peru in November 2025 after a US$5 million investment round led by Variant and Lattice. The fintech already operates in Argentina, Bolivia, Paraguay, Chile and Uruguay.

Its proposal allows you to get paid for work abroad, make international purchases, send money and save in multiple currencies. The entry into Peru is part of its regional expansion strategy in the Latin American fintech ecosystem.

Who Takenos is targeting in the Peruvian market

The target audience is freelancers, remote workers and people with income from abroad, who require solutions for international collections, payments and multi-currency savings.

The majority of users are between 20 and 40 years old, especially 25 to 34, with an average ticket of US$400. In Peru, Takenos observes high adoption of digital wallets and preference for the use of soles.

The market opportunity in cross-border payments

Latin America will receive US$156 billion in remittances in 2025, according to the World Bank, while the services of cross-border workers total US$14 billion annually.

Takenos seeks to reduce costs and friction in international transfers, offering a digital alternative to traditional banks and remittance services with high fees.

Growth strategy with new capital

By 2026, the fintech plans to strengthen its presence in Peru with improvements to its application and user expansion, focusing on frictionless international operations.

The US$5 million capital will be allocated to technological and operational infrastructure, integrating growth in Peru into a regional plan that seeks to consolidate Takenos as the preferred solution in cross-border finance in Latin America.