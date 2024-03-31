Storytelling: 9 steps to connect your message with emotions

Do you remember when, as a child, someone told you a fascinating story? That is exactly what Storytelling is, which, translated into Spanish, would be “telling a story.”

On October 23, 2001, Steve Jobs, the well-known founder of Apple, presented the first digital music player to society. The motto that he used and that was recorded as a great example of Storytelling was: “1000 songs in your pocket.” Thus began the era of storing an infinite amount of music, being able to move it and make it accessible whenever you want, wherever you want.

Storytelling contains the power of telling a good story, which includes aspirational, emotional and experiential elements that, transferred to the public, will make a difference.

Thus, telling a story related to your brand, product or service is nourished by sensory language structured in such a way that it best reaches the public. It not only transmits sometimes cold concepts, but also touches emotions.

You can achieve this by speaking in public as a speaker or spokesperson, in a video, writing a communication piece, speaking in a media outlet or in front of your team: it is always a good opportunity to tell a great story.

By touching the emotional chord, anyone is more open to connecting what you say with their own life experience, or that of someone close to them; There an internal bridge is built in the brain that allows what you say to be more memorable compared to a conventional presentation. You turn your words into magic, to get closer to the public in a special way.

Technically, what happens when someone tells you an excellent story is that the brains unconsciously synchronize, if the story captivates and conquers.

Advertising, marketing, public relations, a good teacher, a doctor who takes great care of his patients, and yourself with your family and friends: we all use Storytelling.

Taken to the world of ideas and business, storytelling tools are extremely effective in promoting faster conversions, due to the sensory and emotional connection that occurs. Thus, a customer can imagine and even feel, through what you tell him or show him, that he is “living” the emotion of using your product, even when he is deciding to buy it.

Be careful: telling powerful stories, connected from the human emotional universe, does not mean having to resort to making people cry, or lose their ability to reason because they are so emotional.

Rather, it is about touching an intimate fiber of connection through the sensory (composed of images, words, sounds, the tactile, the aromas), with what needs to be activated to produce a certain result.

Without needing to invest extraordinary resources, the ability to connect your story to people's hearts is what makes your story credible.

Storytelling is based on the principles of humanity, and these are what make people better identify with your message. To achieve this you need to combine a series of factors, including:

The values ​​of your brand, product or service.

A story, perhaps trivial for you, that awakens emotion in people (even when they read).

The elements that make you different from the rest.

Articulate a language rich in emotional stimuli; that makes you vibrate and feel.

The positive that people will find in what you offer or tell.

The way you present information: from images, tone of voice, nuances, cadences, pauses; gestures and body attitude; the rhythm of speaking; the emphasis; and the forcefulness of the content.

They arouse interest: people are curious by nature.

It excites and humanizes the links.

Generates greater connection with audiences.

They are more memorable.

Allow people to associate what you say with personal experiences.

You should tell what challenged you and how you solved it.

Associate your topic (what you specifically want to communicate) with a powerful and inspiring story

Tell how what you are proposing serves, specifically, to people (your audience)

Emphasize your speech well by appealing to all types of emotional connections.

It uses a wide and varied vocabulary, based on the emotional and sensory in the first instance.

Add sensory stimuli, such as music, images, videos.

Develop your gestural presentation: what you say is strengthened by your gestures and, above all, by your attitude when communicating.

Seeks to create an unforgettable experience.

Practice enough; rehearse; Record yourself and correct your presentation with Storytelling.

As in any piece of communication, you need to define an excellent beginning, a middle and an end-outcome, where you will articulate all the narrative elements necessary to inspire, excite, excite, motivate, and, above all, awaken interest in what you say and you offer.