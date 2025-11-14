Start-Up Chile opens global call for tech startups

Applications for the new generation BIG 11, Start-Up Chile’s acceleration program, which provides funds of up to $75 million to technology-based startups, will be open until November 28.

The Corfo public accelerator seeks national and international startups that are developing innovative, scalable solutions with impact in Chile.

The program is divided into three stages depending on the level of development of the project:

Build: for initial ideas or prototypes – up to $15 million.

Ignite: for startups with a minimum viable product – up to $30 million.

Growth: for companies that are expanding or seeking investment – ​​up to $75 million.

It is worth mentioning that the Female Founder Factor initiative guarantees that at least 50% of the projects selected in Build are led by women and the Ignite and Growth entrepreneurs will be able to access a higher percentage of co-financing from Corfo (90% and 60%, respectively).

In addition to funding, selected projects will receive:

Intensive acceleration from 4 to 6 months.

Free co-work space.

Mentoring and connections with key actors in the ecosystem.

Business and collaboration opportunities.

Work visa for two years for foreign entrepreneurs.

“The program not only provides resources, but creates a community between entrepreneurs from different parts of the world,” Javiera Araneda, manager of Start-Up Chile.

How to apply:



Applications will be open until Friday, November 28 at 1:00 p.m. at www.startupchile.org and www.corfo.cl.

The accelerator will hold informative webinars on Thursday the 13th (4:00 p.m.) for Chilean entrepreneurs and on Friday the 14th (11:00 a.m.) for foreigners (upon registration).