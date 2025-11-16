Designer Gustavo Bono is recognized at the Casa FOA Uruguay exhibition

The traditional exhibition of architecture, interior design, art, design and landscaping “Casa FOA” is being held for the first time in Uruguay, and the Uruguayan designer Gustavo Bono obtained two awards in Space 9 “Home Living” of the exhibition: Award for Best Application of Natural Stone and Mention for Architecture and Design.

Space 9 is located on the ground floor overlooking the lake and was architecturally conceived as a dark box that projects the outside.

During the day, the environment and nature are the protagonists through the window; while at night the interior comes to life, with wood and metal coverings, and furniture from Coleccion Sur that includes lighting, furniture and works of art that reflect the vitality of current Latin American design.

Among the most notable pieces are the lighting fixtures by Argentine designer Cristian Mohaded, who currently collaborates with brands such as Louis Vuitton, Loro Piana, Roche Bobois and Thonnet Vienna, and whose work is part of the permanent collection of the Museum of Art and Design in New York.

At the same time, the table by Brazilian designer and artist Lucas Recchia, one of the most prominent emerging voices in contemporary design, is on display. He was the first Brazilian represented by the prestigious Rossana Orlandi gallery in Milan, and appears on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list in the Architecture and Design category.

Also present are the luminaries of Magdalena Boggiano, graphic works by Cícero Silva (Brazil), Mono Giraud (Argentina) and Michel Scarano (Brazil), which dialogue with great works of Uruguayan painting from the 19th and 20th centuries, such as Pérez Barradas, Walter Deliotti, Serra and De Santiago, among others.

Designer Gustavo Bono combines a global contemporary vision with his Latin American roots, uniting functionality, elegance and emotional comfort for those who inhabit that space, mixing pieces with history, rich finishes and careful colors, prioritizing experience over passing fashion. Regarding the award for best stone application, he commented that he used crystallis stone in particular because it has a lot of quartz and allows translucency, changing color according to the light of day.