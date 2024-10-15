Seth Godin: 20 questions – Emprendedores News

Seth Godin says your next project may feel like a calling, but it’s a choice. A choice that will have an impact on every day you dedicate to it.

There are no right answers here, but before you fall in love with a business or organization, it might be worth reflecting on these and other options that come with it:

Do you sell to consumers?

Are you raising money?

Do you serve one person at a time or does a committee have to agree?

Does the work you do have a network effect?

Is the margin on each item low?

What is the lifetime value of a new customer, partner or sponsor?

Is the work time sensitive?

Do you meet with people in person?

Do you respond to requests for proposals (RFPs) or do people search for you by name?

Is price, performance or efficiency the dominant metric for making a decision?

Do you create value with your personal effort or by managing others?

How will people find out what you do?

Is accuracy the most important part of what you deliver?

Can a competitor who works many more hours have a big advantage over you?

What is the effluent, waste or side effects of what you create?

Are you likely to spend time working with colleagues you like?

Are you likely to respect your customers?

How long after starting do you expect your metrics to be positive?

Is the learning curve steep?

After you’ve learned how to do this, does it get boring?

Choose your clients, choose your future.