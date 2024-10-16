Nine governance teams at Endeavor Spain

During the last meeting of the board of Endeavor Spain, the new government team was approved, which will be in charge of the strategic plan with vision 2030.

The new president will be Verónica Pascual Boé, with the support of Gloria Fluxà in the vice presidency.

Verónica is an Aeronautical Engineer from the Polytechnic University of Madrid, president of the ASTI Foundation and independent director at Telefónica and GAM.

For 18 years, he led a Group of companies linked to digital transformation headed by ASTI Mobile Robotics Group, a company based in Spain, France, Germany and the United States, dedicated to the supply of autonomous vehicle systems for the automation of industrial processes.

Likewise, it is closely involved in the development of STEM talent in children and young people, through the ASTI Foundation, which it created in 2017 with the aim of alleviating the technological talent gap and continuing to promote the transformation of our country.

She has been an Endeavor entrepreneur since 2016 and a member of the foundation’s board of trustees since 2020. Until now, she held the position of vice president of the same.

For her, “Endeavor Spain is a network of enormous value generation, with entrepreneurs who are changing the world. Maximizing the value of Endeavor’s greatest asset, entrepreneurs, mentors and employers, we must continue to evolve to provide more and better support to entrepreneurs, at their scale and multiplier effect in society..”

Gloria Fluxà has extensive experience in the tourism sector, with specialized knowledge in innovative businesses and environmental, social and governance leadership.

As a member of the fourth generation of the Iberostar Group, a family business with more than 67 years of history in tourism and business origins dating back to 1877, it continues the legacy of a company with a purpose anchored in its values ​​and its firm commitment to promote a responsible tourism model based on good scientific, ethical and business management.

In 2023, she was appointed Vice President of the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) and Chair of its Sustainability Committee for her vision of harmonizing economic growth with sustainability. Additionally, she was recognized on the TIME Climate list, which highlights 100 global business leaders on climate action. He has been a member of the Endeavor Board of Trustees since 2017.