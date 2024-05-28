Sales close by themselves when you understand this simple (but complicated) idea

Mastering it takes years, but it is worth the effort. If you are worried about sales, this article can give you good clues to grow.

There are ten million courses, five million videos, and a few books on the topic of getting more sales. A Google search returns more than 2 billion results. All the hucksters and gurus know the answer to your business problems. There is a course on every corner, and they are all very expensive.

I have nothing to sell you, and I promise you that this is the only thing you need to master to make millions of dollars selling anything. Master this concept and you will never do another day of hard work in your life.

This feels like creating something from nothing, every time.

Despite what some less than successful business owners would have you believe, we all speak the same language. The used car salesmen, the stock brokers, the farmers, and that guy sitting at the coffee shop all day “working.” Everyone speaks a universal sales language. And that is the language of value.

We run almost every purchase through our personal value equation. If it happens, we're fine. If not, we don't buy.

Is $10 for 4 liters of milk too much?

How about 10 dollars for 4 liters of insulin?

The value that a customer assigns to a product is called perceived value and it is essential to understand it if you want your business to be successful. Perceived value is what the customer considers the service or product to be worth. People buy based on feelings and justify based on logic.

«But I have courage! My service is valuable! That's why I charge it,” they say.

Sure, but what does your client feel they get from your service? Is it simply solving a problem? If so, they can get that next door, and nothing will stop them from going there next month when your competitor lowers their prices.

Each customer base speaks its own dialect of value. What works for one will not work for another. You have to speak the same language as your customers.

If you want to talk about value, start thinking like your ideal client and create value where they would look for it.

Some customers want written content, others want free gifts. You have to be where they are, both online and emotionally and mentally. This applies from announcements to negotiations and everywhere in between.

Getting to table level with the other party is important to building trust.

How anyone can start creating value today

Make videos about your product or service with your “brand voice” that really resonate with your customers.

Additionally, using videos in your marketing can increase conversions by over 80%. You don't need permission to make videos, and they stay there and generate leads for years.

If you sell physical products, make videos of your product in use.

You can also go the IVA-19 route and make fun and quirky videos. Humor is great everywhere, but don't go overboard.

Service companies can make videos on how to DIY some parts of what they do.

You might think it's a bad idea to tell people how to do what you charge for, but value trumps rational thinking in this case. Clients who see you in action and see the process you carry out are more likely to ask you to do the work because you have earned their trust.

If you don't have a business, making videos that compile all the advice you would give to a newcomer is a simple and easy way to generate value.

Here you have an extra added value for you…

Here's a sneaky way to add value without actually adding anything…

This is the process:

List each of the problems your customers have.

Stick with the solutions you have for those problems.

Assign a reasonable price to the solutions.

Add it all up and give it to them “for free” as part of the package you sell.

If you sell a package that includes a site review/edit, marketing, and training, don't say you do all of that and charge $1,000 for it. List the problems it solves and detail them, then raise the price.

This is the “control” of our experiment. A single offer of a package of services. No benefits, no features, just a simple service for a “high” price. You feel like you're paying a ton for what you get. 3 things for $1k?

Site review and editing, marketing and training for $1000.

Here is the revised edition with the most perceived value.

Eliminate the wrinkles in your website presentation and sales pitch and get more sales from existing customers-$500

Take leads off Google's plate and onto yours, getting tons of new leads to market to – $500

Personalized training to help you close every single lead that walks through the door and never lose a sale again: $1,500

We just turned a $1000 service into a $2500 service without breaking a sweat. Now your offering – and by extension, your service – is perceived as more valuable.

You haven't spent extra money to add extra value.

Everyone has gotten something for nothing, and everyone is happier for it.

Adding value to an existing product is a good way to justify increasing its price. Focusing on the value proposition of a new product will help you figure out what's important in the bottom line. Courage is king.

How do you think you can apply this principle to your service or product?