Rentennials.app, the Argentine startup that arrives in Silicon Valley

For the first time, Mendoza hosted the renowned Draper Founders Program and the local startup Rentennials.app was crowned the winner.

Rentennials.appa platform that is revolutionizing the car rental industry, was founded by Gerardo Germanówho impressed the jury with his disruptive proposal and its impact on sustainable mobility and won a five-week trip to Draper University in Silicon Valleywhere you will have the opportunity to strengthen your business vision at the heart of the global innovation ecosystem.

The program, organized by Draper Startup House and Draper University, in collaboration with Embarca, culminated in a Demo Day where entrepreneurs presented their projects before a jury of experts. Participants competed for two trips to Silicon Valley, which turned the event into an invaluable opportunity to connect with investors and leaders in the technology sector.

Among the finalists were some of the most promising names in the Argentine entrepreneurial ecosystem:

Sebastian Etchevest – CEO & Co-Founder of Ev Jungle (second place)

– CEO & Co-Founder of Ev Jungle (second place) Maria Marta Zanardi – Co-Founder & CEO of Scitrix (third place)

– Co-Founder & CEO of Scitrix (third place) Nicolas Gaggini – COO & Co-Founder of AndesDocs

– COO & Co-Founder of AndesDocs Carlos Morgan – Co-Founder & CEO of DAMGreen

– Co-Founder & CEO of DAMGreen Andrés Cerutti – Co-Founder & COO of Wiselink

– Co-Founder & COO of Wiselink Fernando Olazabal – Founder & CEO of Nexyt

– Founder & CEO of Nexyt Dario Emilio Peralta – Co-Founder of EPISENSE

– Co-Founder of EPISENSE Franco Caneri – Co-Founder & CTO of HEALTH NETWORK

– Co-Founder & CTO of HEALTH NETWORK Anabella Scotti – CEO of Toori Services

– CEO of Toori Services Matias Armani – Founder & CEO of DevFactory

With a unanimous decision, the jury awarded first place to Gerardo Germano and his startup Rentennials.appwhile Sebastian Etchevest of Ev Jungle and Maria Marta Zanardi of Scitrix They completed the podium.

Rentennials.app is changing the way people and businesses access rental vehicles. Through an intuitive digital platform, the startup offers an efficient, safe and sustainable alternative, helping to reduce the environmental impact in the transportation industry. Currently, Rentennials.app operates in Argentina, Peru, Mexico and the United States, and its goal is to continue expanding across the continent.