Launched IDEAME, a platform that empowers Latin creativity through crowdfunding and social media

ideame, the first crowdfunding platform with a regional presence, was launched. During the event, 26 projects were presented in different categories that seek to be realized through community support.

“In Latin America there is a huge number of people with ideas, projects, initiatives that for the most part cannot be carried out due to lack of funding. Ideame is an online community that supports Latin talent.”says Sebastián Uchitel, CEO. “On our platform we look for projects that touch on the creative and innovative in categories such as music, visual arts, design, community, publishing and technology, to name a few”.

The mechanism is simple: the creator of a project presents his initiative along with the financial goal to be raised within a given time frame. The public can collaborate with the initiative, becoming “producers” of the project. In exchange for their contribution, they will receive prizes, rewards or experiences depending on the amount of their contribution. If the project reaches the financial goal within the stipulated time frame, the creator obtains the funding to carry out his project, develops it, and delivers the promised rewards. If the financial goal is not reached, the money is returned to those who contributed.

“We are targeting an audience that wants to consume entertainment in a different way, being part of the gestation of an idea, its development and execution. For example, a rock band that finances its music video through the platform will be able to offer unreleased versions of songs, invitations to rehearsals, participate in the backstage of a concert, appear in a music video, etc. There is nothing stronger for a fan than being part of the project.”says Mariano Suárez Battán, Director of the firm and former CEO of Three Melons, a video game studio acquired by Disney.

“ideame comes to provide the necessary resources for Latin creators and artists to materialize their aspirations”said Eduardo Costantini Jr., former Executive Director of the MALBA museum, and co-founder of MUBI, who chairs the Board of Directors of ideame.

The firm has received the support of a prestigious group of investors with a strong track record in the world of the Internet and creative industries throughout the region.

The platform launches with projects from Argentina and Chile and then incorporates projects from other Latin American countries, including Mexico, Colombia and Brazil.