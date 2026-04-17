Jelou AI: the transactional layer of companies on WhatsApp

Jelou is a company founded in Ecuador in 2017 by Luis Loaiza and Alberto Vera, dedicated to developing transactional artificial intelligence applications that allow companies to execute critical operations within conversational channels such as WhatsApp. Its value proposition focuses on integrating payments, identity, financial processes and end-to-end operational flows, offering secure, fast and frictionless experiences in the most used digital channel in Latin America.

Today, Jelou operates in more than 13 countries and serves more than 650 clients in sectors such as banking, retail, mass consumption and logistics, including corporations such as Arca Continental, MiBanco, Banco de Crédito del Perú, AB InBev, Banco Guayaquil, Banco Unión and Falabella Colombia. The company has already processed more than $120 million in transactions within WhatsApp, consolidating its position as a regional benchmark in AI applied to business operations.

Jelou’s approach

Jelou integrates authentication, payments and identity validations directly into WhatsApp, allowing businesses to execute critical operations without needing to leave the chat. Its technology has been adopted by sectors such as banking, retail, mass consumption and logistics, which already operate financial and operational processes within this channel, guaranteeing security and efficiency in each interaction.

The company has achieved significant regional scalability, operating in more than 13 countries and serving more than 650 clients, including Arca Continental, MiBanco, Banco de Crédito del Perú, AB InBev, Banco Guayaquil, Banco Unión and Falabella Colombia. With more than $120 million in transactions processed within WhatsApp, Jelou has consolidated its experience and validated the robustness of its technological proposal.

Next steps for Jelou

Jelou seeks to turn WhatsApp into a true operational layer for companies, a space where all the organization’s systems can be run from a single chat with security and traceability. The company understands that in Latin America this channel is the most used for digital interaction and, therefore, represents the opportunity to transform the way in which companies manage their processes and relate to their customers.

This approach aims to turn the conversation into a transaction, eliminating friction and technical barriers. By centralizing critical operations on WhatsApp, Jelou offers companies a reliable and accessible environment that democratizes access to transactional artificial intelligence solutions, reducing implementation costs and accelerating the adoption of new technologies.

Brain as complementary innovation

As part of this vision, Jelou recently introduced Brain, a feature that allows you to create transactional applications from a simple prompt. With this innovation, any company can automate collections, sales and financial processes in minutes, without the need for technical knowledge. More than 500 corporations in 13 countries have already tested this technology, confirming its potential to democratize access to transactional AI solutions and reinforcing Jelou’s mission to transform digital interaction in the region.