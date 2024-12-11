Influencer marketing. The 5 trends that will dominate in 2025

Influencer marketing is a lucrative industry in full transformation, generating a record value of $24 billion globally in 2024, more than triple that of 2019.

This coming year we find an industry where authenticity, specialization and technological innovation are redefining the rules of the game.

What we will see in influencer marketing in 2025 can be grouped into these 5 main trends:

The influencer ecosystem has undergone a metamorphosis in 2024, with LinkedIn as a key platform in digital content creation.

The professional social network, with more than one billion users around the world, has given birth to “influmakers”, a new generation of creators who are redefining influencer marketing in the professional field.

“Influmakers” represent a natural evolution of the traditional influencer, as they specialize in professional and educational content in short format.

LinkedIn has responded to this trend by introducing its own “Shorts”, 60-second videos that allow you to share quick tips and work trends, thus adapting to the content consumption preferences of new generations.

According to the company, short video is the type of content with the fastest growth, 34% in the last year, surpassing other formats on the platform.

In 2025 we will see more and more professionals creating and sharing content from their sector.

In the United States, TikTok users spend 54 minutes per day on the app, while Instagram users spend 35 minutes, of which 21 are dedicated to videos, according to eMarketer.

And all this time spent on an application means money, a lot of money.

TikTok has capitalized with TikTok Shop, which allows consumers to shop based on engaging TikTok content and complete the entire shopping experience within the platform, from awareness to final action (purchase), without interrupting the experience. social.

The Chinese platform has achieved that, on TikTok Shop, the so-called “Fast Sellers” are generating million-dollar sales in live broadcasts. This real-time commerce format is redefining consumption patterns and the way brands interact with their audiences.

In 2025 we will see TikTok positioned as a space for brands to work with influencers to build a solid foundation for product sales. This strategy leverages several key features that drive online purchasing behaviors: engaging visual content, real-time interaction, and immediacy and interactivity. TikTok is already the fourth most popular e-commerce platform in the world.

Meta has been promoting Instagram VIP subscriptions, a feature that allows influencers to monetize their most personal content – such as access to stories and live broadcasts only for subscribers -, taking advantage of the engagement of their audience.

Instagram has added tools such as the preview screen of its subscription stories, to encourage non-VIP followers to pay to access exclusive content. It has also created new ways to prevent screenshots and recordings, in order to help protect a creator’s exclusive content.

With 1.4 billion Instagram users, only 2 million users, or 0.14%, pay for creator subscriptions. Meta is not giving up and is making efforts to boost the creator economy, especially on its flagship network.

Many brands are already using AI in their social media marketing campaigns, from content creation, writing texts and images, virtual influencers and even the virtual version of popular influencers.

AI will also grow in 2025 as a tool to analyze data, create campaigns and measure results.

While influencers and brands currently must work from intuition or invest many hours of research to create campaign strategies, new influencer tools analyze data and create strategic frameworks, so influencers can focus on be creative and engage audiences and brands, to analyze the best audiences or review campaign performance and point out optimization opportunities for the future.

The human arouses much more interest than the corporate, and the CEOs of the companies themselves are becoming the best assets to sell their brands.

Personal brands complement company accounts when one serves the other. In the United States we see the cases of Richard Branson (Virgen Group), Elon Musk (Space X) or Adam Mosseri (Instagram), who use social networks to communicate with their audiences directly.

But it’s not just about CEOs, company employees are also excellent influencers when their employers have influencer advocacy programs.

LinkedIn is the place par excellence for this type of strategies that generate satisfaction in both directions. On the one hand, the employee receives validation and incentives from their employers; On the other hand, the company builds an army of loyal spokespeople armed with the authority that comes from knowing the ins and outs of a company from the inside.