EMMS Digital Trends 2024: More than 30,000 people received free training in Digital Marketing

The online event organized by Doppler, the leading Spanish-speaking Marketing Automation platform, reaffirmed its position as a benchmark in the industry.

Between November 26 and 28, more than 30,000 people from different parts of the world accessed high-value content free of charge, focused on the latest trends in Digital Marketing. Those who could not attend live can register on the website and enjoy all the conferences for free.

The EMMS Digital Trends 2024 stood out for its focus on cutting-edge topics such as Artificial Intelligence, SEO, Marketing Automation, social networks, Branded Entertainment and Influencer Marketing, among others.

Participants had the opportunity to explore these topics through presentations led by internationally recognized figures, representatives of companies such as Google, Meta, Canva, McDonald’s, Deel, Convert Agency, Don Dominio and 2bLatam.

Among the most notable moments of the event is the conference by Marcos Westphalen, director of Google, who explained how Artificial Intelligence is transforming the way in which SMEs can optimize costs and improve their competitiveness in the digital environment. For his part, Carlos García, head of Business Growth at Meta, presented Meta Advantage and Shopping Campaigns, a comprehensive solution designed to maximize the performance of sales campaigns.

Inclusive Marketing also had a special space in this edition. Loreto Álvarez Díaz, head of Corporate Communications at Arcos Dorados, spoke about the impact of “McDonald’s saw in me: the pride of being visible”, a campaign that began in Chile and managed to expand throughout Latin America, promoting safe and secure work environments. free for employees.

In the field of digital design, Alina Pineda, Canva community manager for LATAM, shared a detailed review of the Artificial Intelligence tools that the platform offers its users, which allow creating impressive and

aligned with the identity of each brand.

Another key presentation was that of Ismael El-Qudsi, CEO of SocialPubli, who addressed how to select, negotiate and work with influencers strategically. For his part, Pedro Serrano, better known as Pedro SEO, offered an in-depth analysis of how emerging technologies such as ChatGPT and Artificial Intelligence are revolutionizing organic positioning and SEO strategies.

Branded Entertainment had a separate chapter with Arturo Yépez, from the 2bLatam agency, who explained how brands can transcend the role of sponsors and become storytellers that connect deeply with their users.

Meanwhile, José Antonio Robles Lozano, co-founder of Convert Agency, presented a technical diagnosis on web traffic drops, offering practical tools to analyze and resolve common problems.

The event also featured the participation of Bernarda Cella, co-founder of the streaming channel Olga, who shared the secrets behind the success of this innovative Argentine platform, while revealing expansion plans to Brazil, Mexico and Spain.

Finally, a panel of experts from companies such as Sodimac, Chango Más and Danone discussed future trends and strategies for the industry.

The 2024 edition not only stood out for the quality of the content, but also for the diversity of its audience. Professionals and students from countries such as Mexico, Colombia, Chile, Argentina, Brazil, the United States and Spain, among others, connected to train. Spain led participation in Europe, followed by Italy, France and Portugal. The high participation of VIP attendees in the 90-minute interactive Workshops next to the Networking space was also another point to highlight in this edition.

The EMMS has previously had the participation of world-renowned figures such as Neil Patel, Tim Ash, Vilma Núñez and Juan Merodio, as well as leading companies such as VTEX, Facebook, Canva, Google, and many others. After the edition of EMMS Digital

Trends in November 2024, the Doppler team prepares for the EMMS E-commerce edition, to be held in May 2025