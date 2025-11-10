How to centralize the management of external personnel? This is how the biggest challenge of modern companies is overcome

Business competitiveness is terribly overwhelming today, so agility in this environment simply cannot fail. Companies increasingly rely on a flexible workforce to manage peak demand and specialized projects, frequently requiring temporary staff, temporary agency workers and freelancers.

Although this flexibility manages to solve a part, at the same time it generates a true operational case within the human resources department.

Managing multiple agencies, receiving invoices in different formats, tracking hours in Excel sheets and an endless flow of emails become a huge, inefficient and error-prone administrative burden… But there is a solution.

The challenge facing modern businesses is the need to visualize and control this extended workforce without, of course, sacrificing the agility it provides them. And although spreadsheets and shared folders have been a solution, it is not suitable in the long term.

A centralized digital ecosystem is necessary, a single point of truth where the company and its talent providers can interact in a standardized and efficient way.

To centralize this chaos and regain control, leading organizations are adopting a supplier management system (VMS) . This system acts as a bridge that connects the company with all of its temporary staffing agencies and low-talent providers. Everything is under the same platform, thus standardizing the application, selection and hiring process.

Without a doubt, implementing this technology offers immediate and measurable benefits. Probably the most obvious is, despite the redundancy, visibility, since managers can know in real time who is working, on what project, at what cost and through what supplier. This eliminates phantom spending and allows decisions to be made based on concrete data.

On the other hand, and related to the previous point, more precise cost control is also achieved. It must be taken into account that a VMS allows rates to be standardized with all agencies, ensuring fair competition and avoiding cost overruns.

And finally, billing processes are automated, validated against recorded hours worked and integrated with the company’s payment systems, so human error is drastically reduced, not to mention that administrative delays will no longer exist.

a good temporary work management software allows you to automate the entire employee lifecycle, from a manager’s initial request to final billing.

Managers can request staff, agencies present candidates, hours worked are approved and invoices are generated, all without ever having to leave the platform.

This automation also ensures regulatory compliance, since the program is configured to automatically verify that contracts are in order and that current labor regulations for external personnel are met, significantly reducing legal risk for the company.

When manual and repetitive tasks are delegated to technology, the human resources department stops spending the majority of its work hours chasing a stack of invoices and updating dozens of spreadsheets and focuses on activities that provide greater value for the company.

This role transformation allows the department to focus on analyzing which suppliers deliver the best talent, negotiating better rates or designing a proactive strategy for the flexible workforce. Thus, reactive and administrative management is changed for strategic management.