A lot of hype, a lot of debt: the silent dilemma of Mexican startups

Today we expect every startup to have an impeccable marketing strategy, a viral aesthetic, and a seductive narrative. Hype has become a currency. But it is precisely at this stage where many startups fall into the trap of technological debt: they confuse marketing with web design, and although they can be related, they are disciplines that start from completely different principles.

We have entered an era where branding and aesthetics sell more than the user experience. Applications that promise innovation require more than ten clicks to work. By releasing fast and grabbing attention, technical debt starts to rise – from vulnerable code to manual processes that become obvious to the user.

When noise doesn’t translate into growth

Although hype has worked as initial traction to attract investors and users, many startups fail to convert it into sustained value. However, the noise fades away. And if the debt is not attended to on time, even with good initial capital, control is lost and the expected results do not reach the end of the year.

But Leadsales has stood out amidst this dilemma. You have understood that hype is not just marketing, but an opportunity to build effective channels. Its multichannel approach allows brands to address user needs without losing efficiency. They don’t sell an idea: they solve retention and guide the conversation with the customer.

How to avoid tech debt in your startup

And although Leadsales is a Mexican example of narrative control, many startups can start with small changes to avoid falling into the trap of technological debt: including the technical team in marketing decisions and, above all, applying a culture of continuous improvement. What a traditional company can solve in a month, for a startup must be adjusted in a matter of days.

In an ecosystem where many startups unknowingly accumulate technology debt—buying tools they don’t use while scaling uncontrollably—the startup Ecosis is already entering the game and creating solutions for entrepreneurs who want to take control of their technology expenses. Ecosis offers a SaaS platform that helps companies measure the actual usage of their software licenses, identify who is using them and who is not, and optimize their investment.

The challenge for Mexican startups

Trends have been the modern driving force, but impact is what keeps a brand in the consumer’s daily life. Hype can attract customers, but if technology debt is not addressed, a great innovative idea will be lost. And it won’t be for lack of potential or scalability. Leadsales is just one example of turning noise into value. Ecosis proposes a concrete solution, based on data, to reduce costs and avoid decisions driven only by hype. Both startups have begun to build real solutions within the digital noise, and that is why today they are among the 100 most promising early-stage startups in Mexico 2025.