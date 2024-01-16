How do I find the motivation to undertake and follow my dreams?

When you really ask yourself what makes you happy, and you answer it, you have to go for it… This is how I find motivation

As you already know, in recent years I have started 4 times: Bocetos, Totombola, Onlinemedia. And I jumped into the pool again with my fourth company SumaCRM.

With the first 3 companies, I actually jumped in without thinking much. But this last time, he was older and therefore more conscious, and the truth was many fears.

Thanks to my other 3 companies, I lived quite wellI had a more or less good salary and free time for my hobbies, family, girlfriend and friends.

And the worst thing, I knew that all that would end if I started again dedicating myself 100% to it.

As I heard the other day in a talk with Luis Martin Cabiedes (investor with his brother José, in their own Cabiedes&Partners fund):

«Every undertaking is based on an incorrect evaluation of risks… Some entrepreneurs, the good ones at least, learn to manage them». Luis Martin Cabiedes.

And I totally agree! But she couldn’t get it out of my mind to start again.

So I took myself seriously, and asked myself what exactly my fears were:

Since we were little we are instilled that we must work to earn money and the more you earn the better. And that’s why we study a career, and we get to work anywhere to earn moneywith the idea that we are doing what right to be happy.

But what they don’t explain well to you as a child is that money is a means to get things, but money is not an end in itself. And therefore, no matter how much money you earn, you are not going to be happy for the simple fact of earning money.

What makes you happy is what you can do with that money.

And not all of us are happy with the same thing… So the question should really be:

And when you really ask yourself what you want the money for, you realize that most likely, To do what makes you happy you don’t need a lot of money.

For example, in my case, if I imagine that I have 100 million euros in my account right now, I really don’t want yachts, big houses, or luxury cars…

What makes me happy is kiting (I’m crazy about kiting), my family, girlfriend, my friends, creating things (for example a technology company like SumaCRM hehe), and above all have my “why” for each of those things

For example our “why” for creating SumaCRM is that people gain time at work to dedicate to what they want most, whether it be their hobbies, family, friends, boyfriend/girlfriends, or even working and selling more 🙂 So every morning we get up to go to work, but not only to “create” a CRM, if not to get free time for our clients 🙂

So actually the question is:

Well really not so much!

Okay, I don’t have any responsibilities that I can’t avoid… But even if I had them, there is a different way of looking at it, and they stage it brilliantly in this scene from the coaching movie «Up in the air«:

In the scene George Clooney tells the person he is firing that if What worries him about the dismissal are his childrenwhich is actually a opportunity to return to your dreams, and so that his children admire him for it and be educated in those values which is what is truly important in life.

Note: Before continuing, watch the video. It’s the milk, seriously. That’s the cool thing about the post.

He is scientific. When you really ask yourself what makes you happy, and you answer it, you have to go for it… And you may not get it. Or yes, but you realize that in reality that didn’t make you happy.

And that’s very scary. And that is why the “excuses” have a scientific explanation. It’s for your own survival. 🙂

«Our deepest fear is not what we are not able to do but what we can do. “It is our light, not our darkness, that scares us.” – min 1.44

Just take the first step!

From my experience, I think that There is no need to rush and you only have to launch when you are ready, But first you have to take small steps.

First get a minimum viable product, and then get the first clients, and finally go full time. I did it myself like this with SumaCRM.

It’s a risk. But in case it helps, for me the most important thing of all is that thanks to following my heart, I have reinvented myself again and I have discovered that I am free and that nothing binds me.

Actually the Success is in the journey to treasure island itself. I love this poem about ITHACA:

