Healthy trust vs. destructive narcissism

Self -esteem is the basis of a healthy psychological structure, while narcissism can stagnate a sick need for admiration.

Self -esteem and trust: similarities and differences

Self -esteem is the basis of a healthy psychological structure: it allows to relate harmonically to the environment and feel good to oneself. It is usually confused with trust, but it is convenient to distinguish: self -esteem is the emotional assessment of one’s own being, while trust is the belief in the ability to act. A balanced self -esteem generates realistic confidence; An excess of confidence without base, on the other hand, becomes narcissism. “Self -esteem is the balance between self -love and reality”

The narcissistic wounds of humanity

Throughout history, humanity suffered blows to its vanity. Copernicus showed that the earth was not the center of the universe. Darwin showed that man was not superior to the rest of the species. Freud revealed that the mind is dominated by the unconscious. McLuhan added the fourth wound by showing how technology ends up conditioning human behavior. And Huxley anticipated the happy man to be a slave to his wishes. Each wound took certainty, but brought us closer to a more realistic vision of ourselves.

Narcissism: When the image replaces being

Narcissism is a child, natural, but can stagnate a sick need for admiration. The myth of Narcissus illustrates it: to fall in love with the image itself leads to isolation and symbolic death. The narcissist seeks compliments, but his apparent security hides a fragile self -esteem, sustained by vanity and fear of vacuum. A narcissistic society, governed by inflated egos, ends up sick.

Compare: the social radar trap

Self -esteem deforms when we live comparing ourselves with others, as if we used an external radar instead of an inner compass. Instead of seeking to be oneself, you act to please. The constant comparison with consumption idols or idealized figures away from our inner genius. True growth occurs when we accept our imperfect humanity, and we deal with affection.

Educate to discover the inner genius

The education system rarely helps strengthen self -esteem. It focuses on repeating content instead of awakening talents. Vocational intelligence, which gives meaning to life, should be central. It is not enough to know the vocation; You have to develop it. Multiple intelligence theory reminds us that each one has potential, but needs conditions to flourish. The genius is lost if not cultivated.

Self -esteem as personal and social assets

Self -esteem not only improves individual life; It also impacts the environment. A safe person creates healthier links, delegates, listening, promotes autonomy. On the other hand, who does not value defensive, without initiative or commitment. Organizations also need self -esteem: they must encourage learning, allow errors, recognize achievements and act coherence.

CONCLUSIONS: The trust that is worth

A healthy self -esteem translates into a fact -based trust, not illusions.

The lack of trust makes opportunities miss.

Excess confidence prevents seeing errors and limits learning.

Reasonable trust requires self -knowledge, method and feedback.

Compare less, listen more.

Leading is not to impose, but to help the other find their own value.

Social self -esteem arises when we help others value them, because well -being is contagious.

🌱 Epilogue: the art of knowing each other

The current challenge is to stop living from the “opinion” to live from the “being.” Self -esteem is not built with applause or comparisons, but with authenticity, vocation, method and internal listening. Being oneself in a world that pushes to be a copy is, perhaps, the greatest act of trust.