Entrepreneurship: The color that makes the difference

Endrer implies several things and one of them is having a different vision to people’s common. That’s what the entrepreneurial gaze is about

Where the majority sees a difficulty, the entrepreneur sees an opportunity.

In the place where everyone sees problems, the entrepreneur finds solutions.

Where the crowd has doubts, the entrepreneur finds answers.

Entrepreneurs are not extraordinary beings, neither have special capabilities nor are superhero, nor rare, nor exotic; They simply have a positive vision and attitude towards facts and things.

Some are born with the ability to see the positive side in any situation, but they can lose it. Most can develop that capacity even when they were born without it. Both depend on the same: exercise and constant practice of positive attitude. Those who bring it from the crib to keep it and those who do not, to develop it.

The saying says that everything depends on the glass with which it looks and the entrepreneurial gaze uses positivity lenses.

I leave you an old Arab story that can help us understand the importance of being positive:

“An oasis arrives a young man, drinks water, assaulted and asks an old man who was resting: what kind of people are here?

The old man asks: “What kind of people were there in the place where you come from?”

“Oh, a group of selfish and evil,” replied the young man. “I am delighted to have left there.”

To which the old man commented: “The same will have to find here.”

That same day, another young man approached to drink water to the oasis, and seeing the old man, he asked: What kind of people live in this place?

The old man answered with the same question: What kind of people live in the place where you come?

“A magnificent group of people, honest friendly, hospital, hurts me a lot to have left them.”

“You will find you here,” the old man replied.

A man who had heard both conversations asked the old man: “How is it possible to give two different answers to the same question?”

To which the old man replied: “Each one carries in his heart the environment where he lives. He who found nothing good in the places where he was cannot find anything else here. He who found friends there, can find friends here.”

Happy week, happy ventures, happy life for everyone.

Marcelo Berenstein

